Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover | FRONTLINE – PBS

By
Charles Miller
-

October 10, 2023 / 1h 54m
Season 2023: Episode 4
Photo: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
FRONTLINE traces Elon Musk’s long and often troubled relationship with Twitter. James Jacoby and Anya Bourg (Amazon Empire: The Rise and Reign of Jeff BezosThe Facebook Dilemma) follow Musk’s journey from being one of the platform’s most provocative users to becoming its sole proprietor, exploring the acquisition, free speech issues and the company’s uncertain future.
