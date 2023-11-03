Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro new design innovations detailed – Notebookcheck.net

The release of the Pixel 8 series is a way off yet, with Google likely scheduling the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro for the autumn. However, @OnLeaks showcased the pair’s designs last week with several high-resolution renders of each smartphone. Subsequently, the leaker has offered up close-ups detailing how the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro’s designs differ from their predecessors.
Embedded below, the photos comparing the Pixel 7 and Pixel 8 show that the latter has a wider corner radius than the former. As such, the Pixel 8 has a rounder look than the Pixel 7 and is much closer to the Pixel 5 in this regard. While the Pixel 8 is approximately 0.2 mm thicker than its predecessor, albeit with a smaller overall footprint at 150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9 mm versus 155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7 mm.
The Pixel 8 Pro also has a more pronounced corner radius than the Pixel 7 Pro. The latter’s curved display gives the effect of thinner display bezels, though. The curvature lends to a thinner frame too but a more pronounced corner. Incidentally, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are reputed to rely on the Tensor G3, details of which leaked separately.
