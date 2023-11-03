Garena Free Fire Advance Server: Is the server opening for Indian users? – Sportskeeda

The wait for the launch of Garena Free Fire’s OB33 update is almost over, as the upcoming version is expected to arrive around 23 or 24 March 2022. Garena has reintroduced the Advance Server for players who want to have a sneak peek at the unreleased content of the game before the actual release date.

Advance Server is a beta testing program that developers release before every major update of Free Fire. The sole purpose of the Advance Server is to receive feedback from the users regarding the new features and optimizations. Players also get the chance to report bugs and earn diamonds as rewards at the end.

However, the upcoming update’s test server has induced a little bit of confusion among the users in India as Free Fire was banned on 14 February. Readers should not skip the following section if they want to know more about the working of the test server for Indian users.

The MAX variant is still accessible in India, and the servers in the region are still active as of 11 March 2022. Since the update is for both the original game and the MAX variant, therefore, technically, Advance Server is not illegal.

Moreover, the beta test program runs on a separate server for one week before the update roll-out. Therefore, Indian users can access the Advance Server without any hassle.

Players should also note that accessing the Advance Server will also not cause any harm to users’ main accounts. Hence, they can download and experience the unreleased content once they have received the activation code for the Advance Server.

The activation code is sent to a limited number of players entering the beta test program in India. Hence, players need luck while registering for the Advance Server.

The program for the OB33 update started on 10 March. Therefore, users can still take a chance while registering.

