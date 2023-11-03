AT&T Response to Earthquake in Turkey and Syria – AT&T Newsroom



February 7, 2023, 4:35 p.m. CST

AT&T is supporting efforts to keep our customers connected to their loved ones following the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

Beginning February 7, 2023 through March 9, 2023, we’re offering our consumer and business customers unlimited long distance calling to and from the U.S. to Turkey and Syria. We are also offering unlimited SMS texting to and from the U.S. to Turkey. This offer is valid for all consumer and business AT&T Postpaid & PREPAID wireless customers, and consumer and business VoIP and landline customers.

During this period, we are also waiving international roaming charges in Turkey and Syria. This includes all AT&T Postpaid customers.

Customers may still receive alerts during these dates, but accounts will reflect the credits and/or waived voice and text charges.



February 10, 2023, 3:40 p.m. CST

Join us in supporting those affected by the Turkey and Syria earthquake.

A one-time donation will be added to your mobile phone bill. All donations must be authorized by the account holder. Message & Data Rates May Apply.

Text RESCUE to 20222 to make a one-time donation of $25 to the International Rescue Committee.



Read more Disaster Recovery news



Customer relief for those affected by the recent tornadoes and severe storms in the southeastern United States.

We are providing customer relief to those affected by the California atmospheric river storm. Learn more.

Here’s how we are providing relief to our wireline customers impacted by the recent earthquake in Humboldt County, CA.

source