Valorant crosshair codes – the best fun and pro crosshairs – PCGamesN

If you want the same Valorant crosshairs as NagZ, Boaster, or TenZ, or just something fun, we’ve got a guide to the best crosshair codes for you to try out.

Danielle Rose

Published:

What are the Valorant crosshair codes? Crosshairs in the Riot Games FPS are more complex and customizable than ever, thanks to a recent update. With a complex-looking string of numbers, letters, and symbols, you can change your in-game sights to match players from your favorite esports teams such as DRX, Fnatic, or The Guard, or make your own entirely.

Many of the best PC games with pro teams like to come up with ways for FPS game players to show allegiance to their favorite players. For example, Rainbow Six Siege has charms and Valorant has gun buddies. Custom crosshairs take things to another level though, and can even help you achieve a similar level of accuracy as the pros, too. Different colors or sizes can make your crosshair stand out more, potentially affecting your accuracy. We’ve collected Valorant crosshair codes for all of the big teams in one place, so you don’t have to go hunting around too much to equip your favorite Valorant characters with your chosen sight. Jump to the bottom if you need to know how to import Valorant crosshairs.



Here are the best Valorant crosshair codes used by the pros:

FUT Esport’s cNed’s crosshair code is: 0;P;h;0;f;0;0l;5;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Former Acend and Les Petits Bouffons player L1NK’s crosshair code is: 0;s;1;P;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Former Sentinels’ pro Shroud’s crosshair code is: 0;P;h;0;0l;5;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

This is the former-TSM pro Wardell’s crosshair code: 0;s;1;P;h;0;0t;1;0l;4;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;o;1





If you don’t wish to emulate your favorite Valorant pro, and instead just want a crosshair that stands out or looks cool, then there are plenty of options to jazz up your Valorant gameplay, here are some of our personal picks.



To use a Valorant crosshair code, you need to do the following:

After that, you’ll see your crosshairs change in the preview image at the top of the settings page, and your crosshair will match that of the code you’ve entered.



Some of these crosshair codes will give you three different crosshairs: primary, aim down sights, and sniper. Others will revert to just a single primary crosshair. If you want three different crosshairs in this case, go to “General” settings and turn advanced options on to get ADS and sniper back.

Whether you choose a pro code or a fun code, or one of your own, you might want to change your Valorant crosshair colors to best suit your surroundings, because it turns out there is even a correct crosshair choice for each Valorant map. Or maybe make them match your favorite weapon skin, or the one you’re waiting to pop up in the Valorant Night Market. And if you’re working towards joining this list and becoming pro in the free PC game, check out our Valorant tier list before you start competing in the big leagues. Looking for other games? Check out our best CS2 cross hair codes list.

Danielle Rose As a guides writer at PCGamesN, Danielle knows what you’re looking for in a guide – mainly because she probably got stuck and asked the same question herself. You can usually find Danielle fighting for her life in Minecraft, Dead by Daylight, and Modern Warfare 2, so ask anything but her favorite game or genre. If you can’t tell from the list above, she can’t narrow it down. Before PCGN, Danielle wrote for WePC, but she studied music journalism so it may surprise you to find her writing to some baffling combination of Taylor Swift, Def Leppard, and Ghost.

source