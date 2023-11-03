Surface Laptop 4 gets WiFi and Bluetooth improvements in the latest firmware – Neowin

































































































Microsoft is rolling out a new firmware update for the fourth-generation Surface Laptop with Intel processors. The August 2023 release focuses on improving wireless connectivity, namely Bluetooth and WiFi.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Here is extra information about the release:

We recommend that you restart your Surface to complete any remaining part of the installation. To restart your device, select Start, and then select Power > Restart. If you still feel that your Surface device is not working correctly, visit our help page for Surface devices, choose how you would like to get support, enter what you need assistance with, and then follow the recommended help or articles.

Microsoft replaced the Surface Laptop 4 with the Surface Laptop 5 in October 2022. However, the fourth-generation Surface Laptop is still available on the Microsoft Store with significant discounts. Minor performance differences between the two models make the Surface Laptop 4 a better choice for those who need a high-quality computer for less money.

If you are looking for one, get the Surface Laptop 4 on the Microsoft Store and save up to $800 on various configurations.

