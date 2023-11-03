Ahead of iOS 17 release, Apple drops iOS 16.6 beta 4 version – Economic Times

New ChatGPT iOS app update integrates Bing search for paid users
Apple on cusp of $3T MCap
Apple stock hits record, on cusp of $3 trillion market value
Friday, 03 Nov, 2023
An industry grouping representing India’s top three telcos has accused global consumer-technology majors, such as Microsoft and Amazon, of “presumably circumventing and bypassing the legal telecom route” by using WhatsApp and other unregulated platforms to send enterprise messages to customers, causing a likely ₹3,000-crore annual revenue loss to both the Centre and the service providers.
The government has asked Apple to join a probe into the alleged state-sponsored hacking attempts on iPhones belonging to prominent Indians, including some members of the opposition in Parliament, according to S Krishnan, secretary, ministry of electronics and information technology.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) told the Delhi High Court Thursday that Go First’s leased aircraft and engines can be preregistered and returned to lessors, severely denting the bankrupt airline’s revival prospects.
Riding high on the AI wave, are Indian tech startups missing the bus on innovation?
Low index option premiums are like Jezebel, sinking retail traders. Prop traders, punters, too, flail
Selling cut-price generics, Mark Cuban is shaking up US pharma. Can Indian drug makers benefit?
‘Use no more than what you need’: How Amazon reached the top of India’s green energy market
3 insights to kick-start your day, featuring subscriptions Zurich Insurance-Kotak Mahindra General Insurance deal
Stock Radar: Marico sees profit booking after hitting 52-week high in October; should you buy?
POWERED BY
Voltas Beko 8 Place Settings Table Top Dishwasher (DT8S, Silver, Inbuilt Heater)
10%
OFF
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i3-1115G4 11th Gen 15.6″ (39.62cm) FHD Laptop (8GB/256GB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/3 Month Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.65Kg), 82H803TXIN
35%
OFF
IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30SC4, Metallic Silver), STANDARD
29%
OFF
Philips Ac1215/20 Air Purifier, Long Hepa Filter Life Upto 17000 Hours, Removes 99.97% Airborne Pollutants, 4-Stage Filtration with True Hepa Filter(White)
27%
OFF
HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF AS wall mounted/Counter top Black 10L Water Purifier
48%
OFF
Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney (FL 600 SLIM HAC MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)
54%
OFF
Trending Now
Hot on Web
In Case you missed it
Top Calculators
Most Searched IFSC Codes
Top Prime Articles
Top Story Listing
Private Companies
Top Searched Companies
Top Slideshow
Top Videos
Top Definitions
Follow us on:
Find this comment offensive?
Choose your reason below and click on the Report button. This will alert our moderators to take action
Reason for reporting:
Your Reason has been Reported to the admin.
Log In/Connect with:
Will be displayed
Will not be displayed
Will be displayed
Stories you might be interested in
Ahead of iOS 17 release, Apple drops iOS 16.6 beta 4 version – Economic Times
New ChatGPT iOS app update integrates Bing search for paid users