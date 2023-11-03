Mom Finds Daughter on Roblox – TODAY

Shop TODAY Savings: Save at over 40,000 stores with our coupon extension

Sections

Shows

More

Follow today

More Brands

It’s the modern-day equivalent of your mom calling the house phone to ask if you’ve taken the chicken out of the freezer and the subsequent mad dash to do so before hearing the car pull up to the house.

One Chicago mom, ChaCha Watson, is going viral for her post showing how she logged into Roblox just to get in touch with her 11-year-old daughter, Miracle.

Watson tells TODAY.com that she’d been calling her daughter’s phone to get ahold of her to no avail — no surprise, she says, since the game boots you out if you pick up the phone. Instead, Watson says she decided to meet her daughter where she was at: online.

Watson says that while Roblox is a big game with tons of separate games inside, she’s been playing for more than a year with her daughter and their avatars are friends on the platform. As a result, Watson could see which game Miracle was playing when she signed on — a Sims-like game called Berry Avenue.

“She just so happens to be in the beginning stage when you first pop up on the game. So when I popped up, she was just so happened to pull up,” she says laughing, adding that she just hopped in a car with her daughter’s avatar. “And I said, ‘You see me calling you!’ and then she was like, ‘I’m sorry mom.'”

Watson says she instructed her daughter to take a lasagna and garlic bread out of the freezer so she could make it when she got home.

She says the car her daughter had been driving in the game stopped while her daughter went to remove the items from the freezer.

Watson explains that even though she’s a comedian, she wasn’t trying to go viral by sharing her Roblox crashing.

“I was like, ‘People got to see what I go through to get in touch with my child,'” she laughs. She said she got such a reaction after posting the Roblox screenshots to her Instagram story, she was compelled to post them on Facebook, where the images went viral. So viral, in fact, that people started to steal her joke, which, as a comedian she says “bummed me out, not going to lie.”

That said, she’s thrilled people have had such a reaction to her parenting antics and plans to talk more about being a mom onstage during her next stand-up set.

Watson adds that she actually loves playing Roblox with her daughter as a way to bond — plus, she has younger extended family members who also often join in.

“Being a single parent, you just want to make sure that you’re spending time with your kids. That’s really important to me — to make sure I’m spending quality time with her. So I downloaded Roblox and …that was just one of the best things ever.”

She suggests other parents try it out too — but don’t “just download it to tell your kids to do things.”

“Try actually going and playing with them, it’s actually really fun and my daughter, she really loves it,” she says.

Sam Kubota is a senior digital editor and journalist for TODAY Digital based in Los Angeles. She joined NBC News in 2019.

© 2023 NBC UNIVERSAL

source