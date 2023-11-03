Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin holds above $26,000; Shiba Inu, Polygon shed over 4% – Economic Times

Did you Know?

SAP has launched a new enterprise on the Metaverse with the aim of accelerating cloud adoption among Indian firms. The interactive and immersive ‘cloud on wheels’ platform will enable customers to experience the full range of SAP’s offerings and reimagine processes for improved business outcomes.

India’s goods and services tax (GST) revenue rose 13% in October to ₹1.72 lakh crore, the second highest monthly collection since the levy was rolled out in July 2017, riding robust festive demand and improved compliance.

Global research firm Kantar said it is seeing the start of a turnaround in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector, after demand for daily groceries and essentials increased 7.2% year-on-year in the September quarter.

Pivoting away from their swashbuckling playbook of big-bang buyouts, most marque PE funds are now embracing private credit as the cost of funds surges to their highest since 2008. Apollo’s private credit unit now manages more than $400 billion in AUM, four times the size of its buyout arm, which has been the linchpin of its business. In an exclusive interview with Swaraj Dhanjal and Arijit Barman in Mumbai during his first India trip, James C Zelter, co-president of the firm, talks about this mega shift in high finance.

