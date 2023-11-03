iPhone 15 Pro feature likely confirmed by leaked cases – 9to5Mac

When Apple unveils the iPhone 15 Pro in a few weeks, we fully expect the traditional mute switch to be replaced with a customizable button instead. The new button will work similar to the Action button on the Apple Watch Ultra (even if Apple calls it something else).

Adding to the heap of evidence that the iPhone 14 Pro will be the last pro phone with a mute switch is a new round of leaks from @MajinBuOfficial. “Apparently the cases of the iPhone 15 Ultra models show a third button that should replace the old mute switcher,” they say in a post.

It’s anyone guess as to whether or not iPhone 15 Ultra will be the name instead of iPhone 15 Pro, but the combination of a titanium frame and an “Action button” of sorts certainly has “Ultra” energy. Rumor has it that Apple is saving iPhone Ultra for an even higher-end model next year.

As for the leaked cases, the post claims to show three iPhone 15 Pro Apple MagSafe case clones in dark green, black, and dark blue. Instead of featuring a cutout above the volume buttons, these cases include smaller button that you would expect to see if the mute switch was replaced as believed. The source of the photos is also credible when it comes to Apple accessory leaks.

Apparently the cases of the iPhone 15 Ultra models show a third button that should replace the old mute switcher pic.twitter.com/6XIKgBMJVN

Apple is expected to offer several functions for the new button on the iPhone 15 Pro: mute/unmute, accessibility, Shortcuts, camera, flashlight, Focus, magnifier, translate, and Voice Memos. Presumably, silent mode will be added to Control Center on the iPhone as well.

For iPhone photographers, being able to assign the new button to be a dedicated Camera app launcher will be especially useful. Apple previously made a Smart Battery case that featured a dedicated button for launching the Camera app. However, it went away with the move to the MagSafe version of the battery.

The dedicated camera button worked by automatically launching the Camera app with a single click. This worked even if the display was off and the iPhone was locked. Fortunately, it sounds like that same convenience could be added to more actions starting with the iPhone 15 Pro in September.

