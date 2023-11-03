7 Best New Shows on Hulu in March 2023 – Collider

‘History of the World, Part II’ ensures Hulu subscribers that it’s good to be the king this March.

There is definitely something for everyone when it comes to the ambitious selection of shows that Hulu is bringing to its subscribers later this month. Be it the return of established IPs like the History of the World and How to Train Your Dragon franchises, a couple of anticipated original dramatic series, or even a farmer-centric dating show, there's bound to be something in Hulu's release lineup this month to keep you satisfied.

To find out what you can expect to see from the world of television on Hulu this month, here are the seven best shows on Hulu in March 2023.

Available: March 2 | Creator: Henry Gilroy

Starring: Jeremy Shada, Ashley Liao, Aimee Garcia, Marcus Scribner, and Vincent Tong

The How to Train Your Dragon trilogy seemingly concluded in 2019 with How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, but it seems abundantly clear that this vast and expansive universe has far more stories to tell. Not only was it recently announced that original trilogy creator Dean DeBlois is currently working on a live-action trip to the world of How to Train Your Dragon, but there is also a massive repertoire of shorts and television shows that continue to expand this "Hidden World"'s lore and concepts.

Perhaps the most interesting and ambitious of these shows is Dragons: The Nine Realms (2021-), which offers an entirely unique take on the franchise. Instead of taking place in a time when ancient Vikings thrived in Northern Europe, Dragons: The Nine Realms is set in the present day, over a thousand years after Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) had his first encounter with Toothless. Despite being centuries after the events of the original trilogy, it seems not much has changed, as a new team of young children embarks on a quest to protect the ancient creatures and their home from those who wish to use their immense power for evil.

The show is clearly a great and popular choice for families and younger audiences, already four seasons deep despite being only three years old. The complete fifth season for Dragons: The Nine Realms premieres on Hulu on Thursday, March 2.

Available: March 6 | Creators: Mel Brooks and David Stassen

Starring: Ike Barinholtz, Nick Kroll, and Wanda Sykes

Despite its seemingly self-explanatory title, master of the comedic arts Mel Brooks never actually intended to make a sequel to the 1981 smash hit, History of the World, Part I. The title itself was intended as a joke, and yet here we are forty years later and Brooks is taking his historical hijinks into the format of television with History of the World, Part II (2023-). Armed with an absolutely sensational cast including Seth Rogen, Taika Waititi, Josh Gad, and more, the four-night anthology event series is set to explore satirical versions of a vast array of historical figures. In the line-up this time are Noah of the Ark, Sigmund Freud, William Shakespeare, and many, many more getting in on Mel Brooks's hugely anticipated return to comedy.

The first two episodes of History of the World, Part II premiere on Monday, March 6, with two new episodes premiering every following day until the finale on Thursday, March 9.

Available: March 9 (Premieres March 8 on Fox) | Host: Jennifer Nettles

Once you're done laughing your way through History of the World, Part II on March 9, you can then feel free to switch gears into reality dating shows with the series premiere of Farmer Wants A Wife (2023-). The revival of the biggest dating show on Earth makes its home on Fox and Hulu the same day as History of the World, Part II concludes, centering on four experienced farmers who hope to find the love of their life. Given the show's past success that led to 180 weddings and critical accolades that call it Yellowstone (2018-2023) meets The Bachelor (2002-), it's safe to say that these four cowboys will find their soulmate.

New episodes of Farmer Wants A Wife premiere on Fox every Wednesday starting March 8, coming to Hulu the following Thursday starting March 9.

Available: March 10 | Creator: Tracy McMillan

Starring: Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo

From Mad Men (2007-2015) and Runaways (2017-2019) writer Tracy McMillan comes UnPrisoned (2023-), a dramatic comedy focusing on the struggles that former prison inmates have when the time comes for them to readjust to modern society and reconnect with their friends and families. The series centers around Paige (Kerry Washington), a single mother and therapist who has a dramatic change in her life when her own father, Edwin (Delroy Lindo), is released from prison. Now living with his daughter and his grandson, Edwin must now find a way to reforge the bonds he once had with his family.

The complete first season of UnPrisoned premieres on Hulu on Friday, March 10.

Available: March 17 (Premieres March 16 on Freeform) | Creators: Bradley Bredeweg, Joanna Johnson, and Peter Saige

Starring: Cierra Ramirez, Zuri Adele, Sherry Cola, Emma Hunton, Maia Mitchell

Freeform struck gold with its hit series The Fosters (2013-2018), which introduced audiences to Callie Jacob Foster (Maia Mitchell) as she grew up in a complicated yet-loving foster home. Given the show's success, it only made sense for a spin-off series to follow the series finale of The Fosters, which of course led to the creation of Good Trouble. The show started with Callie and her sister, Mariana Adams Foster (Cierra Ramirez), moving to the City of Angels as they started new relationships and friendships. Maia Mitchell officially left the series in the previous season, but fans will be delighted to know that she will be returning in a guest capacity in the upcoming fifth season.

New episodes of Good Trouble premiere on Freeform every Thursday starting March 16, coming to Hulu the following Friday starting March 17.

Available: March 24 | Creators: Steven Levenson and Danielle Sanchez-Witzel

Starring: Mae Whitman and Carlos Valdes

Having starred in films like The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012) and The DUFF (2015), Mae Whitman is no stranger to romance stories. She'll be able to put the skills she learned from those projects to good use alongside her co-star, The Flash's (2014-2023) own Carlos Valdes in Up Here (2023-). Being billed as a musical rom-com, Up Here sees Whitman and Valdes star as a couple whose romance will be forever changed by various trials and tribulations.

The complete first season of Up Here premieres on Friday, March 24.

Available: March 26 | Creator: Steven Knight

Starring: Fionn Whitehead, Shalom Brune-Franklin, and Olivia Colman

Last but certainly not least is Great Expectations (2023), a thrilling new period piece miniseries coming to Hulu courtesy of FX. Typically, FX would follow the same release plan as Fox and Freeform and release its first episode on cable and then release it the following day on Hulu. That won't be the case for Great Expectations, as the Tom Hardy-produced series will be making its exclusive home on Hulu. The series follows a young man named Pip (Fionn Whitehead), a blacksmith's apprentice until a mysterious duchess by the name of Miss Havisham (Olivia Colman) takes a clear interest in the boy and funds an excursion for him to travel to London, England.

The first two episodes of Great Expectations premiere on Sunday, March 26, with one of the following four episodes premiering every following Sunday until April 23.

