New HBO Max to Offer Thousands of Extra Shows at No Added Cost – Bloomberg

Bloomberg's Jonathan Ferro sits down with the three renowned authors of 'Permacrisis': Former UK PM Gordon Brown, Nobel Laureate Michael Spence, and Mohamed El-Erian of Queens' College Cambridge. Together the authors plot out a new path for politics and the global economy as it looks to emerge from post-pandemic woes such as low growth, higher inflation, increasing nationalism, climate catastrophes, and poor policy responses.

Bloomberg's Joe Weisenthal and Tracy Alloway analyze the weird patterns, the complex issues and the newest market crazes.

There's a multibillion-dollar race going on to build the first complete map of the brain, something scientists are calling the "connectome." It involves slicing the brain into thousands of pieces, and then digitally stitching them back together using a powerful AI algorithm.

Japan’s Fading Rally Drives Some Investors to Cheap China Shares

Gilead Wants Ex-Executive to Repay Millions for Insider Probe

Bank of Canada’s Rogers Urges Shift by Banks on Fixed-Payment Mortgages

Fed Has Time to Watch the Economy and Be Patient on Rates, Bostic Says

Fed’s Kashkari Welcomes Jobs Slowdown But Doesn't Yet See End to Rate Hikes

Hedge Funds Cut Bullish Bets on US Oil by Most in Over Two Years

Berkshire Hathaway Faces January Trial Over Pilot Travel Sale

Billionaire-Backed Tech Group Says It’s Bought All the Land It Needs for Utopian City

Expedia Leads Online Travel Stocks Higher, Lifts Holiday Hopes

Mark Zuckerberg Undergoes Surgery for Martial Arts Knee Injury

Dall-E 3 Is So Good It’s Stoking an Artist Revolt Against AI Scraping

China Wants to Build Advanced Humanoid Robots by 2025

Elon Musk Calls for AI Regulations in Chat With UK Prime Minister

Griffin Praises Haley Again as He Assesses Republican Contenders

Biden Urges Consensus on Tackling Gun Violence in Maine Visit

Why 6% Commissions on US Home Sales Are on Trial

FTX Trial Fuels Frustration and Anger For Traders Who Lost Money

Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw undergoes shoulder surgery, says he hopes to return next summer

SBF’s Fall Isn’t Just a Morality Tale. It’s a Warning to Regulators.

Bezos’ Miami Move Is Not About Washington’s Taxes

Taylor Swift’s Deep Fake Diplomatic Counsel

Why ‘Ambition’ Is Sometimes a Dirty Word, on The Businessweek Show

Brazil Once Pioneered Generic Drugs, and Then Came a Patent War

Online Gambling Has Millions of Young Africans Battling Addiction

Nascar Accused of Bias Against White Men in Its Diversity Efforts

Abortion on Ohio Ballot Seen as Test of Key 2024 Election Issue

The EV Revolution Isn’t Only Arriving on Four Wheels

Iceland’s Blue Lagoon on Alert for Magma Flows After Earthquakes

Denver Migrant Shelters Swell As Cities Plead for More Federal Aid

NYC’s $16.1 Billion Tunnel to NJ Kicks Off Construction After Decades of Delays

Artifacts of a Lost St. Louis

Sam Bankman-Fried Is Guilty. What Does That Mean for Him and Crypto?

Swift SBF Conviction Vindicates Prosecution ‘Need for Speed’

SBF Tops a Long List of Crypto Hot Shots Facing Legal Reckoning



Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. will add thousands of titles to its flagship streaming service HBO Max — pulling from its library of unscripted lifestyle shows — without raising the price.

The company plans to charge $10 a month for the advertising-supported tier of the new service, which is expected to be named Max, and either $15 or $16 a month for the ad-free version, according to people familiar with the company’s plans. Those are the current prices for HBO Max.

