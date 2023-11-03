New HBO Max to Offer Thousands of Extra Shows at No Added Cost – Bloomberg

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world
Bloomberg's Jonathan Ferro sits down with the three renowned authors of 'Permacrisis': Former UK PM Gordon Brown, Nobel Laureate Michael Spence, and Mohamed El-Erian of Queens' College Cambridge. Together the authors plot out a new path for politics and the global economy as it looks to emerge from post-pandemic woes such as low growth, higher inflation, increasing nationalism, climate catastrophes, and poor policy responses.
Bloomberg's Joe Weisenthal and Tracy Alloway analyze the weird patterns, the complex issues and the newest market crazes.
There's a multibillion-dollar race going on to build the first complete map of the brain, something scientists are calling the "connectome." It involves slicing the brain into thousands of pieces, and then digitally stitching them back together using a powerful AI algorithm.
Japan’s Fading Rally Drives Some Investors to Cheap China Shares
Gilead Wants Ex-Executive to Repay Millions for Insider Probe
Bank of Canada’s Rogers Urges Shift by Banks on Fixed-Payment Mortgages
Fed Has Time to Watch the Economy and Be Patient on Rates, Bostic Says
Fed’s Kashkari Welcomes Jobs Slowdown But Doesn't Yet See End to Rate Hikes
Hedge Funds Cut Bullish Bets on US Oil by Most in Over Two Years
Berkshire Hathaway Faces January Trial Over Pilot Travel Sale
Billionaire-Backed Tech Group Says It’s Bought All the Land It Needs for Utopian City
Expedia Leads Online Travel Stocks Higher, Lifts Holiday Hopes
Mark Zuckerberg Undergoes Surgery for Martial Arts Knee Injury
Dall-E 3 Is So Good It’s Stoking an Artist Revolt Against AI Scraping
China Wants to Build Advanced Humanoid Robots by 2025
Elon Musk Calls for AI Regulations in Chat With UK Prime Minister
Griffin Praises Haley Again as He Assesses Republican Contenders
Biden Urges Consensus on Tackling Gun Violence in Maine Visit
Why 6% Commissions on US Home Sales Are on Trial
FTX Trial Fuels Frustration and Anger For Traders Who Lost Money
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw undergoes shoulder surgery, says he hopes to return next summer
SBF’s Fall Isn’t Just a Morality Tale. It’s a Warning to Regulators.
Bezos’ Miami Move Is Not About Washington’s Taxes
Taylor Swift’s Deep Fake Diplomatic Counsel
Why ‘Ambition’ Is Sometimes a Dirty Word, on The Businessweek Show
Brazil Once Pioneered Generic Drugs, and Then Came a Patent War
Online Gambling Has Millions of Young Africans Battling Addiction
Nascar Accused of Bias Against White Men in Its Diversity Efforts
Abortion on Ohio Ballot Seen as Test of Key 2024 Election Issue
The EV Revolution Isn’t Only Arriving on Four Wheels
Iceland’s Blue Lagoon on Alert for Magma Flows After Earthquakes
Denver Migrant Shelters Swell As Cities Plead for More Federal Aid
NYC’s $16.1 Billion Tunnel to NJ Kicks Off Construction After Decades of Delays
Artifacts of a Lost St. Louis
Sam Bankman-Fried Is Guilty. What Does That Mean for Him and Crypto?
Swift SBF Conviction Vindicates Prosecution ‘Need for Speed’
SBF Tops a Long List of Crypto Hot Shots Facing Legal Reckoning
Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. will add thousands of titles to its flagship streaming service HBO Max — pulling from its library of unscripted lifestyle shows — without raising the price.
The company plans to charge $10 a month for the advertising-supported tier of the new service, which is expected to be named Max, and either $15 or $16 a month for the ad-free version, according to people familiar with the company’s plans. Those are the current prices for HBO Max.
