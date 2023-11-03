Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro M2 drops to a new all-time low of $699 – Engadget

The new 11-inch iPad Pro has hit its lowest price ever at Amazon, which means you can grab the base version of Apple's premium tablet for just $699. That's $100 off the list price and $40 less than it was before Black Friday. It won't arrive in time for Christmas, but if you've had your eye on the Pro, this will likely be the lowest price you'll see this year. The steepest discount goes to the 128GB model with WiFi and the applies to the Silver colorway. If you want a bit more storage, both the 256 GB WiFi model and the 512GB WiFi models are also on sale, with both models seeing a $60 discount. We should note that the WiFi plus cellular configurations and the giant, TB size models aren't discounted right now.

The iPad Pro was released at the end of October, and the biggest update came with the addition of Apple's latest processor, the M2 chip. That made an already powerful tablet even more so. We gave the slab an 87 in our review, praising both the "ludicrously" fast speeds and best-in-class screen. The iPad Pro handily makes use of Apple's new Stage Manager, which allows for multitasking with overlapping and resizable windows. The feature finally gives the Pro the opportunity to properly harness all the speed it's been given.

Paired up the Magic Keyboard, the tablet is an extremely capable hybrid device, though with that accessory's $300 price tag, you've essentially entered laptop price range. That said, the iPad Pro is still an impressive tablet with plenty of power and a great screen. The changes to this model probably aren't enough to warrant an upgrade if you've got 2021's model. But if you've been thinking about grabbing a Pro, this $100 discount is a great time to snap it up.

The city of Washington D.C. will distribute free Apple AirTags to residents in certain neighborhoods, mayor Muriel Bowser announced on Wednesday. The aim: to make stolen cars easier for police to track down.

A new and mostly unredacted version of the FTC's lawsuit against Amazon has been released today. The new documents show Amazon execs discussing the company's policies for third-party sellers.

Blizzard has announced the first Diablo IV expansion. Vessel of Hatred will arrive in late 2024 and introduce a new class while revealing the fate of the villain Mephisto.

Apple has extended its return policy for the holiday season.

Blizzard revealed the next Overwatch 2 hero, Mauga, at BlizzCon. The new tanks is playable this weekend before his official arrival in December.

Arturo Bejar, a former Facebook employee and consultant for Instagram, is scheduled to testify at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Tuesday, November, 7.

Solo Stove just unveiled its Black Friday sale, allowing consumers to get up to $145 off fire pit bundles. Other products, like the Pi Prime pizza oven, are also on sale.

Ad blocking companies say that thousands of people are uninstalling their products after YouTube started cracking down on ad blockers.

NASA has discovered that an asteroid named Dinky is orbited by a tiny moon, forming a binary asteroid pair. In other words, it’s an even dinkier Dinky.

After a rough spell, Marvel is hoping to get back on track with the help of its next series Echo. It will be the studio's first streaming show to hit Disney+ and Hulu at the same time.

Elon Musk’s xAI company is set to launch, sort of, with a roll out to select users beginning tomorrow, November 4. Musk says this will be the “best” AI and could solve the mysteries of the universe.

Here are the best early Black Friday 2023 deals we could find from Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart and other retailers.

A new mini-story mode called Adventures is coming to Vampire Survivors soon as part of a free update. You'll have a limited set of characters, weapons and power ups at your disposal as you take on custom challenges.

ProtonVPN is our top-recommended VPN service and it's seeing a rare 60 percent discount for Black Friday.

You can already get a decent discount of $200 off one of those just-announced M3 MacBook Pro laptops. The deal’s available at Adorama and requires a free VIP membership.

Here's a list of the best VR headsets you can buy, as chosen by Engadget editors.

Arm has made a "strategic investment" in Raspberry Pi. The former likely wants to have more of a foothold in the Internet of Things ecosystem.

Home improvement retailer Ace Hardware still can't take online orders as of Friday while it recovers from a cyberattack impacting almost 1,000 servers.

Here are the best board gifts you can gift this year, including family games, tabletop games and everything in between.

In this episode, we chat with Janko Roettgers, author of the newsletter Lowpass, about the state of streaming media.

