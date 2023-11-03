You won't BELIEVE these deals. | Featured News Story – Verizon

Our editorial transparency tool uses blockchain technology to permanently log all changes made to official releases after publication. However, this post is not an official release and therefore not tracked. Visit our learn more for more information.

Ted Lasso actor stars in our latest Hispanic spot. Plus, more on improving home-based and virtual care.

On today’s live edition of Up to Speed, Jennifer Marin shared the following updates:

We know that the shopping experience is very important to our customers, which is why this holiday season our retail stores are equipped with plenty of new technology to deliver an enhanced customer experience in-person, online and in between.

This season our over 1,400 retail stores received a technology refresh with nearly 15,000 new mobile POS tablets and more than 4,000 new payment terminals, to take care of you and your request easily while in store.

Plus, remember that you can also choose to shop online and pick up from an available retail locker.

We recently announced a bunch of great gaming deals for our customers and now employees are also eligible to purchase the PlayStation 5s and Xbox All Access on their personal wireless account.

The PlayStation 5 is available online and in select stores while supplies last. Check out the bundle options, which include top games like Horizon Forbidden West.

You can get the Xbox Series S or X starting at $24.99 a month with Xbox All Access. It includes 24 months of Game Pass Ultimate with instant access to hundreds of the best games like Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, and upcoming day 1 releases. Plus, you can take advantage of all our Black Friday offers, like $150 off the Series S right now.

If you’re planning to travel abroad for the holidays we’ve got you covered.

Now with TravelPass, you get 4 times the amount of high speed data when compared with our previous plan offering. Plus, you get Unlimited talk and text, so you can use your existing Unlimited plan abroad in over 210 countries and destinations for only $10 a day.

And if you’re planning to stay abroad for longer periods, you can stay connected with unlimited data on our International Monthly plan – now offering 4 times more high speed data when compared with our previous plan offering.

Verizon employees get 50% off on TravelPass and the International Monthly plan.

To sign up for TravelPass or our International Plan, simply log into My Verizon, visit TravelPass and sign up for the plan that fits your needs.

As part of our “A Call For Kindness” campaign, Verizon is partnering with Kroger, Hy-Vee and Fresh Encounters grocery stores to give the gift of groceries to some local shoppers in more than 10 cities across the country.

Verizon Feeds the Love is a refresh of our Verizon Fuels the Love campaign, which you may recall from over the summer where we surprised folks at the gas pump.

We kicked off our campaign this week in Las Vegas in partnership with the local ABC affiliate. The goal is to inspire others to do kind acts during the season of giving – while alsosharing the value that comes with being a Verizon customer.

We’re sharing all our amazing deals and offers like our home internet priced at just $25 a month for those on our Premium Unlimited plans and more.

Verizon’s new holiday Spanish-language TV commercial ran during the Latin Grammys. It features Ted Lasso star Cristo Fernandez and centers around the joy of streaming one of soccer’s biggest events, the World Cup and scoring amazing deals this holiday season.

Earlier this week, Verizon announced the formation of the new Verizon Value organization designed to serve the entire value market.

Chief Revenue Officer of TracFone and Verizon Prepaid and CEO of Visible, Angie Klein, has been appointed to the new role of SVP and President of the Verizon Value organization within our Consumer Group division, beginning January 1, 2023.

The new organization will deliver on a streamlined value portfolio to serve the needs of this diverse customer base, all on the network America relies on.

We just launched Verizon Test Drive, a new program designed to let people on inferior carriers give our 5G Ultra Wideband network a spin around the block for 30 days.

Test Drive is open to all non-Verizon customers with unlocked phones, with no credit check or commitment to buy.

Onondaga County recently announced it has selected Verizon to deploy broadband in several rural communities in its Central New York area.

Thanks to funds from the American Rescue plan and a $7 million investment from Verizon, almost $18 million will be spent on bringing all-fiber, high-speed broadband services to over 1,500 locations in the county.

This partnership with Onondaga County will result in achieving our common goal of increasing broadband access for unserved and underserved areas in the state. This project will also significantly help close the digital divide in that region.

Iris and other business leaders, along with activists, LGBTQ+ professionals and charities came together to challenge corporate citizens and companies to consider if enough is being done to support diverse and intersectional employees in today’s work environment.

Through a combination of Higi’s home monitoring services and integrating Verizon’s HIPAA-ready BlueJeans Telehealth virtual care platform with the Higi Smart Health Station, historically underserved populations, such as those living in rural communities and seniors with limited access to transportation, will have greater access to care powered by the Verizon 4G LTE and 5G Ultra Wideband networks.

As we start to get ready for Thanksgiving, Verizon is keeping kindness at the forefront, in fact, we partnered with neighborhood app Nextdoor and Kindness.org on a study examining the states with the kindest neighbors.

All 50 states were very kind, but the state with the kindest neighbors overall was Georgia, which made it to the top of the new leaderboard.

The study is to raise awareness of Verizon’s “A Call For Kindness” campaign, a campaign that provides opportunities for people to quickly and easily choose kindness, no matter who they are or where they live.

Visit verizon.com/kindness to take the kindness pledge and learn how you can choose kindness today and everyday.

