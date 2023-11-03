Binance Set to List ARB on March 23: Everything You Need to Know – BSC NEWS

Binance, Poloniex, Huobi, and MEXC are set to list Arbitrum ($ARB) for trading on March 23. Further, $ARB will also be added as a new borrowable asset on Binance's Isolated Margin on March 25.

Binance announced it would list Arbitrum ($ARB) and open trading for ARB/BTC and ARB/USDT on March 23 at 17:00 UTC.

As reported, ARB will be available for trade once the official token claiming happens at the Ethereum block height of 16,890,400, estimated to occur on the same day at 12:30 UTC. Further, ARB withdrawals are tentatively scheduled to open at 17:00 UTC.

Binance will also add ARB as a new borrowable asset on an Isolated Margin on March 25 at 17:00 UTC.

In addition to Binance, other prominent crypto exchanges also announced to list $ARB. Poloniex has announced listing Arbitrum ($ARB) on the day of its airdrop. Deposits for ARB will be accepted 12:00 UTC on March 23, 2023, and ARB/USDT trading will begin on the same day, although the exact time is yet to be announced.

In addition, the token will also be listed on Huobi and MEXC on March 23. On Huobi, Arbitrum tokens will also be able to be traded against USDD, an algorithmic stablecoin from TRON DAO, in addition to USDT.

Additionally, BitMEX announced a futures ARB token on Sunday. Currently, the token is trading at $1.343, up 3.3% in 24 hours.

The most popular L2 network Arbitrum announced last week that it’s launching its ARB token on March 23 and airdropping over 11% of the supply to Arbitrum’s users.

It is expected that the Arbitrum token airdrop will significantly impact the crypto community this year. With $1.75 billion in TVL, Arbitrum ranks fourth among all chains, according to DefiLlama. Furthermore, the TVL on Arbiturm has grown from $1.54 billion at the start of the year to $2.85 billion – an 85% increase. As for volume on decentralized exchanges in the last 24 hours, Arbitrum is second only to Ethereum (ETH), with $924.82 million.

There are less than three days left until ARB's airdrop, and crypto users speculate about its value. Some predict that $ARB will be valued at $15 after Binance and other exchanges list the coin, which would make $ARB one of the most valuable cryptocurrencies.

Arbitrum is an Ethereum layer-2 network that enables developers to build and deploy highly scalable smart contracts at low cost. You can use Arbitrum chains to do everything you do on Ethereum — use Web3 apps, deploy smart contracts, etc., but your transactions will be cheaper and faster. The flagship product for the team, Arbitrum Rollup, is an Optimistic roll-up protocol that inherits Ethereum-level security.

his development follows TOKEN's recent listings on various exchanges, including ByBit, BingX, and KuCoin.

Binance Futures is all set to introduce the USDⓈ-M TOKEN Perpetual Contract on November 3, 2023, at 15:00 (UTC). This addition to Binance's diverse offering comes with the potential for up to 50x leverage. A noteworthy aspect of this development is that Binance has yet to list the TOKEN in its spot market.

Binance's approach to the TOKENUSDT Perpetual Contract is dynamic, with certain contract specifications that may be adjusted based on market risk conditions. These conditions include the funding fee, tick size, maximum leverage, initial margin, and maintenance margin requirements.

The TOKEN, which serves as the focal point of this development, is a cryptocurrency introduced by FLOKI for its venture, TokenFi. This launch builds upon FLOKI's recent forays into the crypto space, aiming to diversify its presence and offerings.

TokenFi is a platform that reportedly simplifies and democratizes launching cryptocurrencies. The platform aims to provide an all-in-one platform that equips users with the tools and resources for successful crypto token creation.

The launch of the TOKEN Perpetual Contract on Binance Futures is the latest milestone in TOKEN's journey. The token has already made securing listings on ByBit, MEXC, BingX, and KuCoin exchanges.

However, the TOKEN's listing journey hasn't been entirely smooth. Bitget, a prominent exchange, recently stirred up controversy by announcing the delisting of the TokenFi TOKEN just days after it went live.

Bitget cited reasons such as "suspected market manipulation" and "malicious control of liquidity" on decentralized exchanges (DEXs) as grounds for delisting. Bitget also raised concerns about Floki's role in providing liquidity to the token. Allegations surfaced that Floki added only $2,000 worth of tokens to liquidity pools.

Floki, in response, took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), asserting that Bitget had listed the token without permission. Floki further claimed that Bitget listed a fake version of TOKEN just twelve minutes before it was officially launched. Floki asserted that Bitget's actions led to a $10 million deficit as the value of TOKEN surged.

TOKEN is trading at 0.047, up 1% in 24 hours.

