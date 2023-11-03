How to downgrade from iOS 17 beta to iOS 16 on your iPhone – Pocketnow

Found iOS 17 beta buggy? Here’s how you can downgrade to iOS 16 after installing the iOS 17 beta on your iPhone.

iOS 17 is currently in beta for developers, and Apple plans to release a public beta soon. However, it's important to note that these beta versions are not stable for everyday use. They often contain numerous bugs, the performance isn't optimal, not to mention the increased battery drain.

This can make using iOS 17 beta on your main iPhone challenging, especially for work-related tasks. If you are facing problems with your iPhone running the iOS 17 beta, you always have the option to downgrade back to the stable iOS 16 version. Continue reading to find out how to do it.

Don't forget to check out the FAQs at the bottom, especially if you have any concerns regarding eSIM when downgrading from iOS 17 to iOS 16.

Here are a few things that you should know:

Even though trying the latest iOS version can be quite exciting, it's important to remember that beta versions are not very stable and often come with multiple bugs. If you still have any questions about restoring iOS 16, the following FAQs will provide the answers you need.

No, your eSIM will not be erased if you downgrade using the Recovery mode.

Yes, your all of your iPhone's data, including all photos, videos, apps, and files will be erased when you downgrade to iOS 16.

Yes, you can restore your backup after downgrading from iOS 17 beta to iOS 16 stable version. However, please note that you can only restore the backup created on iOS 16. If you made a backup while using iOS 17, that data will not be restored.

No, downgrading from iOS 17 beta to iOS 16 stable version typically requires the use of a computer. The process involves restoring your iPhone using iTunes or Finder on a Mac which requires the connection of your iPhone to a computer. If you don't have a computer, seek assistance from an authorized Apple service provider for the same.

