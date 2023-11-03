Every TV Series Coming to Apple TV+ in August 2023 – MovieWeb

Here are the best TV series coming to Apple TV+ in August 2023. Strap yourselves in!

We're finally getting to that point in summer when it's too hot to go outside. What better way to beat the heat than to stay inside in the nice, cool AC and stream some television? With August right around the corner, all our favorite streaming services will be adding movies and shows to their roster. Whether we watch it on our TVs, on our phones, or our computers, we can feel comfortable knowing we have something entertaining to watch and keep cool. Apple TV+ is one of those streaming services. Apple TV+ has some new series and returning shows coming up in August.

Apple TV+ has a pretty good lineup coming up here. We will be talking about four of the shows that are coming onto the service. Two are renewed for new seasons, and the others are brand new. One of the new shows is even an animated series! The schedule is sure to update on whatever else Apple TV+ decides to stream. Without further ado, let's get into the best TV series coming to Apple TV+ in August 2023.

This comedy-drama series is coming up on its third and final season. This show is about a homemaker who starts her own home fitness business that takes her on a journey of empowerment. This show takes place during the 1980s. This show stars Rose Byrne as our leading lady Sheila Rubin.

In this third season, Sheila will have some competition with another fitness entrepreneur named Kelly Kilmartin (Zooey Deschanel). The two will have a rivalry throughout the season as Shelia continues to build her brand as she is on the cusp of something big. Meanwhile, Kelly is a national TV fitness personality that threatens Shelia's position as she is a rising star. The trailer surely promises an epic finale! Season three streams on Apple TV starting Aug. 2, with new episodes premiering Wednesdays up to Sept. 27.

This new animated series Strange Planet is based on a popular web-comic by Nathan Pyle. He published his web-comics in the form of a graphic novel back in November 2019, then its sequel Stranger Planet in June 2020. The premise of the show is “a hilariously perceptive look at an alien world not unlike our own,” according to the show's official synopsis.

It will be a ten-episode adult series about these aliens that experience life the way we humans would on a daily basis. This adorable animated series will be developed by creator, writer, and producer Dan Harmon. He has written a variety of shows, with his more famous creation being Rick and Morty. Pyle will act as executive producer for the series. He continues to regularly post his web-comics on his Instagram. We're so excited to see these cute blue aliens!

A brand-new Peanuts special is around the corner! This new special will center around Marcie, the quiet introvert who prefers solitude to being in a crowd. But she still likes to help out her friends. Marcie gets elected unexpectedly as her class's president. Now she is thrown into a spotlight she was not prepared for and didn't want.

She struggles to handle these high expectations that have been thrust upon her by her fellow friends and classmates. She retreats from the public eye, more than likely with a good book in hand. This Peanuts special will hopefully help us get to know this bookworm better than before. Will Marcie be able to come out of her shell and be the class president her friends need? Find out when the first episode streams on Aug. 18!

Invasion is not your typical sci-fi alien invasion TV series. It follows the events that occurred during the invasion from multiple perspectives. Not just through the eyes of a single person or a specific group. In a way, this show could be considered an anthology sci-fi drama.

As we approach the show's second season (stream it on Apple TV+ on Aug. 23), we already have a sneak peek at what is to come for this stellar series. The first season was kind of a slow burn, so we can get to know the characters and experience with them firsthand the disasters that were caused by the aliens. With returning actors and new faces, the second season will be "a bigger, more intense season that drops our viewers into a wide-scale, global battle from the start," according to Simon Kinberg.

