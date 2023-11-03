American Legion State Tournament set for July 20-22 in Ada – Theadanews

Mostly clear. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph..

Mostly clear. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.

Updated: November 3, 2023 @ 4:35 pm

Coalgate’s Easton Wilkinson and his Ada Braves teammates are scheduled to host the Shawnee Diamond Jaxx at 4:30 p.m. today at Ada High School’s Cougar Field.

Sports Editor

Coalgate’s Easton Wilkinson and his Ada Braves teammates are scheduled to host the Shawnee Diamond Jaxx at 4:30 p.m. today at Ada High School’s Cougar Field.

The Oklahoma American Legion Baseball State Tournament is scheduled for July 20-22 at Ada High School’s Cougar Field.

Billy Lowe, the current American Legion Oklahoma Baseball Commissioner told Darrell Monroe — the general manager of the host team Ada Braves — the dates earlier this week. The winner of the state tournament advances to American Regional — likely the Mid-South Regional — scheduled for Aug. 2-6.

“We’re excited to get to host the American Legion State Tournament,” he said. “It will give our fans a chance to watch our guys compete for a state championship on their home field.”

The American Legion World Series is slated to begin August 10 at Keesler Stadium in Shelby, North Carolina.

The Ada Braves returned to action Thursday night against the Shawnee Diamond Jaxx at Varnum High School. The Braves host the Shawnee club at 4:30 p.m. today at Cougar Field.

Meanwhile, the Ada A’s are headed to a tournament this weekend hosted by Coffeyville Community College in Coffeyville, Kansas. The A’s begin play on Saturday, taking on Evo Elite Owens at 3 pm. and a team listed on the schedule as Diamond at 5 p.m.

The Post 72 club has an early doubleheader on Sunday. The A’s meet Evo Elite Pennington at 9 a.m. and the 417 Pirates at 11 a.m. All games are at Coffeyville Community College’s Walter Johnson Park.

Sports Editor

{{description}}

Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.

Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.

First Amendment: Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.

Your browser is out of date and potentially vulnerable to security risks.

We recommend switching to one of the following browsers:

source