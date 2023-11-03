Netflix set to end password-sharing, HBO Max hikes price: 5 … – CBS News

Watch CBS News
By Danica Creahan
/ Essentials
CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
There’s no denying that streaming costs are on the rise. Between the recent price hikes at Netflix and HBO Max, Netflix’s desire to end account-sharing and HBO Max’s recent trend of permanently removing titles from its library or axing projects with little-to-no warning, subscribers may be looking for some low-cost alternatives to the streaming giants.
If you’re looking for a cheaper way to watch TV in 2023, keep reading to check out some of the best options.
The top products in this article:
Peacock, $0 and up
Paramount+, $5 and up per month
Prime Video, free with Amazon Prime
Netflix established itself early in the streaming age, starting out with their iconic DVD-rental subscription service that allowed users to dodge typical DVD-rental fees, and then transformed into nearly everyone’s go-to streaming platform. But between price hikes and a shrinking library due to increased competition, plus the streamer’s recent commitment to cracking down on password-sharing in 2023, not all subscribers are sticking around.
HBO Max launched back in May 2022 with original shows, such as “Love Life,” “Raised by Wolves” and “Legendary.” The streamer is also responsible for the popular reboots of formerly beloved series, including “Sex and the City” and “Gossip Girl.” Since launching, HBO Max has always had a notably high but also unchanging price tag, with an ad-free subscription running users $15 per month.
But now, for the first time in the streaming platform’s history, HBO Max is raising its prices. While the ad-supported tier of the service seems set to remain at $10 per month, subscribers who wish to skip the ads will see their monthly rate go up to $16 (plus applicable taxes) on their next billing cycle.
“This price increase of one dollar will allow us to continue to invest in providing even more culture-defining programming and improving our customer experience for all users,” the platform’s statement reads.
While the $1 increase may be manageable for you, there’s no denying that the cost of entertainment in the streaming age is on the rise. If this latest shake-up in the streaming world has you searching for more budget-friendly solutions, you’re not alone. We’ve rounded up some of the most-affordable streaming subscriptions and alternative TV solutions below.
If you love Paramount content such as MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon or anything related to “Star Trek,” then Paramount+ might be for you. The platform is the exclusive streaming home for all things Nickelodeon, boasts five Paramount+ original series in the “Star Trek” universe and boasts big blockbuster titles, like “Top Gun: Maverick” and “The Lost City.” Paramount+ also has a slate of exciting upcoming projects, including several new “Yellowstone” spinoffs and reality series, coming to the platform in 2023. You can see what’s new on Paramount Plus this month here.
Paramount+ and CBS Essentials are both subsidiaries of Paramount.
How much does Paramount Plus cost?
Paramount+ currently has two subscription tiers available: The Essential plan is ad-supported and costs $5 per month, granting access to the platform’s entire library, plus NFL on CBS and UEFA Champions League available via separate live feeds. The Premium plan is ad-free and includes access to your local live CBS station for $10 monthly. You can also try Paramount+ free for one week.
Paramount+, $5 and up per month
Peacock is NBCUniversal’s streaming service that, unlike other streaming services on this list, offers a totally free, ad-supported tier that grants access to a limited number of titles in the Peacock library. The platform is now the exclusive home to some popular, binge-worthy sitcoms such as “Parks and Recreation” and “The Office,” as well as the streaming hub for any major sporting event airing on NBC, such as “Sunday Night Football” and Premier League games. Sports are a huge part of Peacock’s appeal, with live Premier League, WWE and golf games all available for Peacock premium subscribers.
How much does Peacock cost?
Peacock has three tiers — a free, ad-supported tier that grants you limited access to titles in Peacock’s library, an ad-supported premium tier for $5 monthly or $50 annually, or an ad-free premium tier for $10 monthly or $100 annually.
Peacock, $0 and up per month
For pre-existing Amazon Prime subscribers, using Prime Video as your go-to streaming platform is practically a no-brainer. The streaming service comes at no extra cost to Amazon Prime subscribers and boasts tons of titles, including Amazon Originals such as “The Boys,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.”
Prime Video makes renting any titles that aren’t available for free on the platform fairly easy and hassle-free; that function is already connected to your Amazon account. Right now, you can rent many of the 2023 Golden Globe winners for best picture, including “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Everything Everywhere All At Once” and “The Fabelmans” on Prime Video.
How much does Amazon Prime Video cost?
If you aren’t already subscribed to Amazon Prime and just want to gain access to the Prime Video library, a membership to Prime Video is available for $9 monthly. Prime Video also offers a 30-day free trial.
Prime Video, free with Amazon Prime
Hulu was an early giant of the streaming world and is currently known for hosting new episodes of TV shows within 24 hours of a primetime premiere, unlike other platforms, such as Netflix, where subscribers often have to wait until a season is finished to binge it all in just a few sessions. Hulu also offers access to live TV through its platform with the Hulu + Live TV plan, which gives you access to everything in Hulu’s streaming library, plus more than 75 live TV channels and access to sports such as the NBA playoffs, MLB playoffs and the NFL Network. Hulu + Live TV subscribers can also easily stream most award shows, including the 2023 Academy Awards.
Hulu boasts a wide array of popular originals, such as “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Fleishman is in Trouble,” “The Dropout,” “Only Murders in the Building,” “How I Met Your Father,” “Pam & Tommy” and more. But the convenient nature of Hulu means many popular shows that air on TV, like “The Bachelor” and “Abbott Elementary,” will also make their way onto the platform the following day.
How much does Hulu cost?
Hulu’s most basic, ad-supported plan costs $8 monthly, while its ad-free counterpart costs $15 monthly. The price of Hulu + Live TV, which also includes access to Disney+ and ESPN+, starts at $70 a month, but for an extra $6, you can get the Hulu + Live TV ad-free plan. If you’re a new user, you can also try any tier of the platform free for 30-days.
Hulu, $7 and up per month
Disney Plus
Disney fans can finally rejoice, because their favorite titles are now all in one place. Disney+ has everything from nostalgia-filled Disney Channel Original Movies, to (almost) every Marvel title, including the incoming “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” The platform is jam-packed with kid-oriented content but also has plenty of documentaries, such as “Free Solo” and “If These Walls Could Sing,” plus a backlog of adult-geared ABC shows, including “Once Upon A Time.”
How much does Disney Plus cost?
An ad-supported Disney+ subscription costs $8 per month, while the ad-free counterpart will run you $11. Currently, Disney+ does not offer a free trial.
Disney+, $8 and up per month
Sick of streaming? Here are some other budget-friendly (and even free) ways to watch TV.
Philo is a great budget-friendly option for the TV watcher looking for a little bit of everything. The platform has more than 60 channels available to watch live or record on unlimited DVR space, including HGTV, History, Discovery, AMC, BBC America, World News, the Hallmark Channel, the Lifetime Movie Channel, plus kids channels such as Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and Nicktoons. Philo also has a substantial library of on-demand titles and the option of add-ons including Epix and Starz.
Philo is available for $25 monthly. New subscribers can try Philo free for one week.
Philo, $25 per month
While Sling TV is a great, budget-friendly streaming option for sports fans., it also offers access to a wide range of more than 40 channels, including ESPN, Disney, BBC America, Comedy Central, Discovery, MSNBC, NBC Sports, Syfy, FS1, TBS, and Fox (based on your local available channels).
Sling TV plans start at $40 monthly, with the most expensive base plan starting at $55 monthly. You have the option to add on special packages for an extra fee. New subscribers to Sling TV can try any plan free for three days.
Sling TV, $40 and up per month
Pluto TV is your free trip back to the good old days of surfing those free TV channels in your living room. The fully free streaming service offers more than 200 channels to stream, including content from Comedy Central, MTV, Fuse, the Paramount Movie Channel, Food TV and even kid’s channels like Nick Jr. and Pluto TV Kids. There are channels devoted entirely to popular shows as well, so you can always catch an episode of “CSI,” “Survivor,” “Star Trek,” “Dr. Phil” and more.
The platform boasts an ever-changing (and growing) selection of channels, shows and movies to stream live or on-demand, so if you’re one of the few who truly miss the opportunity to endlessly scroll, Pluto TV might be right for you.
Pluto TV, $0
For a flat $29, the U Must Have amplified, indoor HD digital TV antenna will deliver the live content from any free digital channels in your area. No subscription, no monthly fee. Just connect the U Must Have to your set, and watch. It’s the 20th century TV-viewing experience with 21st century technology.
Keep in mind that part of the reason cable TV became so popular is that some areas get poor TV reception. Today’s digital antennae are far better than the rabbit ears of yore, but even they can only do so much if your home is reception-challenged.
U Must Have indoor HD digital TV antenna, $29
Danica Creahan is an expert on streaming for CBS Essentials. When she’s not evaluating the best new shows and movies to stream or comparing every way to watch NCAA March Madness this year, she’s probably out playing with — or shopping for — her dog.
First published on January 13, 2023 / 11:51 AM EST
There’s no need to cook Thanksgiving dinner when there’s Williams Sonoma, Harry & David and Omaha Steaks.
We’ve got all the information you need to watch every Chiefs game this season (even the one that isn’t on network TV).
Discover the best deals on Apple, Dell and HP laptops ahead of Black Friday 2023.
Everything you need to know about gutter guards, plus recommendations for the best gutter guards available
Discover awesome Black Friday 2023 deals available right now on popular TVs from Amazon, Hisense, TCL, Vizio and more.
Shop the best iPad deals ahead of Black Friday 2023, from iPad Air to iPad Pro.
Check out these fun, unique stocking stuffer ideas from Sony, Lego and more.
Samsung is offering massive pre-Black Friday discounts on refrigerators, ranges, laundry appliances and more.
Shop the best expert-recommended 3D printers in 2023.
One Mississippi peanut and cotton farmer saw crop losses of about $1.2 million.
After Sonja White’s students told her their one wish was to fly on a plane, she went full throttle on the pretend.
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited Maine to meet with families of the victims of the mass shooting in Lewiston.
Longer and lighter days were supposed to save energy, reduce traffic accidents and help people become more active. Governments thought daylight saving time would save money.
Joro spiders were first found in the U.S. in 2014. Since then, the invasive species that’s native to east Asia has been spotted in several states.
Brominated vegetable oil — used to keep citrusy flavors from separating — is found to be unsafe after animal studies, regulator says.
Many homeowners are struggling to keep up with their mortgage payments amid rising costs and high inflation. Here’s how to catch up.
The Supreme Court will hear an appeal from the NRA over comments by a former New York state official who urged banks to stop associating with gun-promoting groups after Parkland school shooting.
Landmark verdict could ultimately reduce agent commissions by 30%, saving sellers a bundle, according to analysts.
The billionaire is moving away from Amazon’s headquarters “to be close to” his parents, partner and space company, he said in an Instagram post.
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited Maine to meet with families of the victims of the mass shooting in Lewiston.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin issued a memo that pauses Defense Department support for congressional travel to Israel at this time and restricts visits by defense and military leaders.
The ruling administratively and temporarily stays Judge Chutkan’s decision to bar Trump from publicly targeting court staff, potential witnesses and members of special counsel Jack Smith’s prosecutorial team.
Judge Arthur Engoron issued a new gag order barring attorneys in the case from publicly discussing the judge’s communications with members of his staff.
The Supreme Court will hear an appeal from the NRA over comments by a former New York state official who urged banks to stop associating with gun-promoting groups after Parkland school shooting.
Brominated vegetable oil — used to keep citrusy flavors from separating — is found to be unsafe after animal studies, regulator says.
Gaining an hour of sleep as daylight saving time ends Sunday might sound like a win, but experts say “falling back” can disrupt our health. Here’s some expert advice to help you cope.
Among middle schoolers, increases were seen in the use of tobacco products.
In our award-winning Note to Self series, former “Bachelorette” contestant Zac Clark writes a letter to his younger self, reflecting on his nearly fatal battle with drug addiction and his inspiring road to recovery that’s helped save the lives of countless others.
The American Cancer Society on Wednesday updated its age guidelines for lung cancer screenings, recommending yearly cancer screenings for people aged 50 to 80 who smoke or formerly smoked.
Since the attack against Israel by Hamas militants on Oct. 7, violence against Palestinians living in the Israeli-occupied West Bank has escalated, with at least 121 people killed.
After Pablo Escobar’s death, the so-called “cocaine hippos” were left to roam freely and environmental authorities have been helpless to curb their numbers.
“They cut off our fuel, water and electricity,” said Hassan Zain al-Din, “but not our belonging.”
The Pakistani government gave 1.7 million Afghan refugees living in the country until Nov. 1 to leave voluntarily or face arrest and forced deportation.
A video shared by the Navy showed the exercises, including the moment the rocket was remotely launched.
Preview: In an interview to air November 5 the award-winning singer, actor and director opens up to CBS News’ Gayle King about her new book, “My Name Is Barbra.”
The Fab Four on Thursday released the much-awaited song “Now and Then,” completing an unfinished demo that was started by John Lennon in 1978. The surviving members, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, utilized artificial intelligence to parse out Lennon’s vocals.
Emily Hampshire, best known for playing “Stevie” on “Schitts Creek,” said she regretted her costume choice, saying it made light of the issue of domestic abuse.
Duane Keith “Keffe D” Davis is the only person still alive who was in the vehicle from which shots were fired in the 1996 killing of rap music icon Tupac Shakur.
Stephen Colbert announced that Taylor Tomlinson will be the host of new late-night show “After Midnight.”
Meta is offering a monthly subscription plan at about $11 a month for people in Europe who want to see Instagram or Facebook without any ads. That price will bump up to about $17 early next year and Meta will still collect the same amount of personal data from each user. Shira Ovide, a tech reporter for The Washington Post, joined CBS News to discuss the move.
DoorDash orders that don’t include tip tend to result in slower delivery, according to the app. Here’s why.
President Biden signed a landmark executive order Monday intended to create safeguards for artificial intelligence. It requires AI developers to share their safety test results with the U.S. government and calls for national standards and tests to ensure AI tools are safe before the public can use them. CBS News’ Weijia Jiang reports from the White House.
Google’s CEO testified in court Monday, defending the company against Justice Department claims that it is a monopoly. New York Times technology reporter Nico Grant joins CBS News to unpack the case.
President Biden on Monday signed an executive order creating new standards for safety and privacy protections over artificial intelligence. Technology researcher Dewey Murdick joins CBS News to break down what the order means for Americans.
Joro spiders were first found in the U.S. in 2014. Since then, the invasive species that’s native to east Asia has been spotted in several states.
NASA described the planets as “scorching” and “bathed” in heat emitted by a distant host star.
A new study says the collision with a proto-planet called Theia 4.5 billion years ago left remnants deep inside Earth — and also created the moon.
NASA’s Imaging X-Ray Polarimetry Explorer telescope studied the nebula for about 17 days, the agency said, marking the longest time it has focused on one object.
A millionaire enamored with bats, and concerned about threats to their natural habitat, built the world’s largest manmade bat cave on his sprawling Texas ranch. After years of waiting, the bats showed up.
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden traveled to Lewiston, Maine, Friday to mourn the 18 people killed in last week’s mass shootings. It marks the president’s fourth visit in the last 18 months to a community upended by a mass shooting. Ed O’Keefe has more.
Sam Bankman-Fried, who oversaw the shocking collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, could be sentenced to more than 100 years in prison after he was found guilty in one of the biggest fraud cases in U.S. history. Errol Barnett has more.
The gunman who killed 18 people in Lewiston, Maine likely died 8-12 hours before he was located, according to the Chief Medical Examiner.
Sam Bankman-Fried’s trial came to an end Thursday with the jury finding him guilty on all charges, including fraud, conspiracy and money laundering. CBS News national correspondent Errol Barnett was in court as the verdict was read.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has been found guilty on all seven counts of fraud, conspiracy and money laundering following more than two weeks of testimony in one of the highest-profile financial crime cases in years. CBS News national correspondent Errol Barnett has more.
NASA described the planets as “scorching” and “bathed” in heat emitted by a distant host star.
Mattingly was also known for being removed from the ill-fated Apollo 13 crew 72 hours before its scheduled launch.
The six-member crew included three paying customers: a planetary scientist, a popular STEM educator and an investment manager.
The Lucy spacecraft’s primary mission is to explore a series of asteroids in Jupiter’s orbit.
The fourth all-female spacewalk accomplished one major objective, but the crew ran out of time to retrieve a failed electronics box.
Matthew Trussler was found dead at the home he shared with his fiancée Melissa Turner. See the evidence that led to authorities piecing together his death.
Marlene Warren answered the door to her Wellington, FL, home and was fatally gunned down by a mysterious clown. Despite eyewitnesses, circumstantial evidence, and the identification a suspect early on, it would take more than 30 years for her killer to face justice.
A look back at the esteemed personalities who’ve left us this year, who’d touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity.
The Illinois mom wrote, “If something ever happens to me, please make sure the number one person of interest is Tim.” Take a look at the evidence that led to Tim Bliefnick’s arrest.
Inside South Carolina’s “trial of the century” — how investigators built their case
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Israeli leaders Friday to consider a temporary pause in the Gaza ground offensive to allow for more humanitarian aid. But Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected the idea, saying the hostages held by Hamas militants need to be freed first. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Charlie D’Agata reports.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says a ceasefire with Hamas won’t happen until hostages are released. He also says Israel will not allow fuel into Gaza as hospitals run low. Trita Parsi, executive vice president of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, joins CBS News to discuss the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the risk of a broader regional conflict.
Daylight saving time comes to an end on Sunday. Dr. Shelby Harris, clinical psychologist and director of sleep health at Sleepopolis, joins CBS News to discuss how the switching of schedules can impact your health and what you can do to ease the transition.
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden traveled to Lewiston, Maine, Friday to honor the victims of the mass shootings last week. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O’Keefe has more.
After Sonja White’s first grade students told her their one wish was to fly on a plane, she went full throttle on the pretend. Steve Hartman has the story in “On the Road.”
Copyright ©2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All rights reserved.
Netflix set to end password-sharing, HBO Max hikes price: 5 … – CBS News
Watch CBS News