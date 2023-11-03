Binance's Spot Crypto Market Share Shrinks for a Seventh … – Bloomberg

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world

Bloomberg View columnist Barry Ritholtz looks at the people and ideas that shape markets, investing and business.

Prognosis explores health, wellness, and the ways in which modern science is allowing us to live better – in both the long term, and day-to-day

How to Make a Luxury Brand From Scratch

National Living Wage Could Rise by More Than Expected – Report

Bank of Canada’s Rogers Urges Shift by Banks on Fixed-Payment Mortgages

Fed Has Time to Watch the Economy and Be Patient on Rates, Bostic Says

Fed’s Kashkari Welcomes Jobs Slowdown But Doesn't Yet See End to Rate Hikes

Trump Lawyers in NY Fraud Case Ordered Not to Talk About Court Staff

The EV Revolution Isn’t Only Arriving on Four Wheels

Houlihan Lokey in Talks to Buy Placement Agent Triago

Billionaire-Backed Tech Group Says It’s Bought All the Land It Needs for Utopian City

Expedia Leads Online Travel Stocks Higher, Lifts Holiday Hopes

Dall-E 3 Is So Good It’s Stoking an Artist Revolt Against AI Scraping

China Wants to Build Advanced Humanoid Robots by 2025

Elon Musk Calls for AI Regulations in Chat With UK Prime Minister

Griffin Praises Haley Again as He Assesses Republican Contenders

Biden Urges Consensus on Tackling Gun Violence in Maine Visit

Why 6% Commissions on US Home Sales Are on Trial

FTX Trial Fuels Frustration and Anger For Traders Who Lost Money

Berkshire Hathaway Faces January Trial Over Pilot Travel Sale

Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw undergoes shoulder surgery, says he hopes to return next summer

SBF’s Fall Isn’t Just a Morality Tale. It’s a Warning to Regulators.

Bezos’ Miami Move Is Not About Washington’s Taxes

Taylor Swift’s Deep Fake Diplomatic Counsel

Why ‘Ambition’ Is Sometimes a Dirty Word, on The Businessweek Show

Brazil Once Pioneered Generic Drugs, and Then Came a Patent War

Online Gambling Has Millions of Young Africans Battling Addiction

Nascar Accused of Bias Against White Men in Its Diversity Efforts

Abortion on Ohio Ballot Seen as Test of Key 2024 Election Issue

Iceland’s Blue Lagoon on Alert for Magma Flows After Earthquakes

Denver Migrant Shelters Swell As Cities Plead for More Federal Aid

NYC’s $16.1 Billion Tunnel to NJ Kicks Off Construction After Decades of Delays

Artifacts of a Lost St. Louis

Sam Bankman-Fried Is Guilty. What Does That Mean for Him and Crypto?

Swift SBF Conviction Vindicates Prosecution ‘Need for Speed’

SBF Tops a Long List of Crypto Hot Shots Facing Legal Reckoning

Binance’s spot market share fell for a seventh consecutive month as a dearth in volatility and lingering regulatory woes weighed on the largest cryptocurrency exchange.

The trading platform’s spot market share dropped to 34.3% in September from 38.5% the previous month, according to data compiled by researcher CCData. It was 55.2% in January. In derivatives, its market share fell to 51.5% from 53.5% in August, and 62.6% in January.

