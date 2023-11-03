Binance's Spot Crypto Market Share Shrinks for a Seventh … – Bloomberg

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world
Americas+1 212 318 2000
EMEA+44 20 7330 7500
Asia Pacific+65 6212 1000
Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world
Americas+1 212 318 2000
EMEA+44 20 7330 7500
Asia Pacific+65 6212 1000
Bloomberg View columnist Barry Ritholtz looks at the people and ideas that shape markets, investing and business.
Prognosis explores health, wellness, and the ways in which modern science is allowing us to live better – in both the long term, and day-to-day
How to Make a Luxury Brand From Scratch
National Living Wage Could Rise by More Than Expected – Report
Bank of Canada’s Rogers Urges Shift by Banks on Fixed-Payment Mortgages
Fed Has Time to Watch the Economy and Be Patient on Rates, Bostic Says
Fed’s Kashkari Welcomes Jobs Slowdown But Doesn't Yet See End to Rate Hikes
Trump Lawyers in NY Fraud Case Ordered Not to Talk About Court Staff
The EV Revolution Isn’t Only Arriving on Four Wheels
Houlihan Lokey in Talks to Buy Placement Agent Triago
Billionaire-Backed Tech Group Says It’s Bought All the Land It Needs for Utopian City
Expedia Leads Online Travel Stocks Higher, Lifts Holiday Hopes
Dall-E 3 Is So Good It’s Stoking an Artist Revolt Against AI Scraping
China Wants to Build Advanced Humanoid Robots by 2025
Elon Musk Calls for AI Regulations in Chat With UK Prime Minister
Griffin Praises Haley Again as He Assesses Republican Contenders
Biden Urges Consensus on Tackling Gun Violence in Maine Visit
Why 6% Commissions on US Home Sales Are on Trial
FTX Trial Fuels Frustration and Anger For Traders Who Lost Money
Berkshire Hathaway Faces January Trial Over Pilot Travel Sale
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw undergoes shoulder surgery, says he hopes to return next summer
SBF’s Fall Isn’t Just a Morality Tale. It’s a Warning to Regulators.
Bezos’ Miami Move Is Not About Washington’s Taxes
Taylor Swift’s Deep Fake Diplomatic Counsel
Why ‘Ambition’ Is Sometimes a Dirty Word, on The Businessweek Show
Brazil Once Pioneered Generic Drugs, and Then Came a Patent War
Online Gambling Has Millions of Young Africans Battling Addiction
Nascar Accused of Bias Against White Men in Its Diversity Efforts
Abortion on Ohio Ballot Seen as Test of Key 2024 Election Issue
The EV Revolution Isn’t Only Arriving on Four Wheels
Iceland’s Blue Lagoon on Alert for Magma Flows After Earthquakes
Denver Migrant Shelters Swell As Cities Plead for More Federal Aid
NYC’s $16.1 Billion Tunnel to NJ Kicks Off Construction After Decades of Delays
Artifacts of a Lost St. Louis
Sam Bankman-Fried Is Guilty. What Does That Mean for Him and Crypto?
Swift SBF Conviction Vindicates Prosecution ‘Need for Speed’
SBF Tops a Long List of Crypto Hot Shots Facing Legal Reckoning
Binance’s spot market share fell for a seventh consecutive month as a dearth in volatility and lingering regulatory woes weighed on the largest cryptocurrency exchange.
The trading platform’s spot market share dropped to 34.3% in September from 38.5% the previous month, according to data compiled by researcher CCData. It was 55.2% in January. In derivatives, its market share fell to 51.5% from 53.5% in August, and 62.6% in January.