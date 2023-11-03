How to connect Matter devices to Amazon Alexa – Digital Trends

Amazon Alexa supports a wide range of products, from video doorbells and robot vacuums to security cameras and smart thermostats. Most of the smart home gear you purchase will come with built-in support for the Alexa ecosystem. But many Amazon Echo devices now support Matter – letting you sync other Matter-enabled devices even if they don’t natively support Alexa.

Alexa device (with Matter support)

Alexa app

Smart home device (with Matter support)

Connecting Matter devices to Alexa is a straightforward process, although there are a few differences compared to connecting traditional devices with Alexa support. Here’s a closer look at how to connect Matter devices to Alexa .

The first step in connecting Matter devices to Alexa is ensuring your Alexa app is running the latest firmware. Check to make sure you don’t have any updates pending – otherwise, Matter support may not yet be enabled. You’ll also want to verify that your Amazon device supports Matter (which includes a long list of Echo products).

With those two steps out of the way, here’s how to connect Matter products to Alexa.

Step 1: Open the Alexa app and select the Devices menu.

Step 2: Select the + icon, then select Add a Device.

Step 3: Select Other, then select Matter.

Step 4: The app will ask you to confirm your selection. Press Yes.

Step 5: You’ll now be able to scan the QR code that came with your Matter product. Alternatively, you can enter your product’s Matter code.

Step 6: After scanning the QR code, your Matter device should now be synced with Alexa. The exact functionality offered by Alexa will vary by product, but you’ll at least be able to see the device listed on your network alongside all your other smart home gadgets.

Matter support is expected to grow rapidly throughout 2023, but Alexa already supports several groups of products. This includes Wi-Fi light bulbs, plugs, and switches. Also, note that Amazon’s Frustration-Free Setup process is available for several devices – making it even easier to get your smart home up and running. For more details on how Amazon plans to expand Matter support in the months ahead, be sure to check out its official website.

One of the best Black Friday deals for coffee lovers is over at Amazon. Today, you can buy the Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker for just $50 saving 50% off the regular price of $100. One of the best Keurig deals for those who like to enjoy a cup of Joe every morning, here’s everything else you need to know before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig makes some of the best coffee makers around making them a must-own for coffee lovers. With the Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker, it will fit pretty much anywhere thanks to being less than five inches wide so it’s perfect for those with small apartments or kitchens.

Equipping your home with a security camera will give you peace of mind, especially if you choose to go with the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera. Amazon slashed its original price of $130 with a 46% discount, so you’ll only have to pay $70 — at this price, most families will be able to afford to buy multiples for extra layers of protection. You’re going to have to be quick with your purchase if you want to take advantage of the $60 in savings though, as we’re not sure when the offer will expire or how long stocks will last.

Why you should buy the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera

The Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera is a wireless home security camera that’s fast and easy to install — it connects to your Wi-Fi network without the need for a hub, and it’s powered by a rechargeable battery so there’s no need to link it to a power source. You also have the option to place it anywhere, outdoors or indoors, because it’s a weather-resistant device, and it works seamlessly with smart home systems that are powered by Amazon’s Alexa, Google Home, Apple Home, and Samsung SmartThings.

Adding a robot vacuum to your home is an easy way to automate your floor-cleaning chores. Most robots produced today can vacuum, mop, and take care of minor maintenance tasks such as emptying dustbins and cleaning their mopheads. But no matter how fancy the robot, it’ll eventually stop working and need to be replaced.

However, the life span of a robot vacuum varies greatly from product to product. Depending on how often you’re performing preventative maintenance, you might be able to extend its life and keep it in your home for years. Here’s a look at how often you should replace your robot vacuum, as well as things you can do to make it last longer.

How long does a robot vacuum last?

