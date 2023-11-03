This new Netflix thriller is about to reinvent the way you watch TV – Time Out

Awesome, you're subscribed!
‘Kaleidoscope’ is basically a Choose Your Own Adventure game
Next year’s Netflix viewing is about to get thrillingly complex. For the first time, the streaming platform is launching a new eight-part anthology series that will ask you to choose the order in which you watch its episodes.
Heist thriller Kaleidoscope, which stars Breaking Bad’s Giancarlo Esposito and lands on January 1, may not be one to tackle with a new year’s hangover. It spans 25 years and follows a crack team of professional thieves targeting a supposedly uncrackable safe containing a potentially massive payday. The added hitch? It’s guarded by a no-nonsense corporate security outfit.
‘Every episode reveals a piece of an elaborate puzzle of corruption, greed, vengeance, scheming, loyalties and betrayals,’ runs the official synopsis. Inspired by the real-life disappearance of $70 billion in bonds from Manhattan during Hurricane Sandy. it spans from 24 years before the heist to six months afterwards.
But because the series is constructed in a non-linear way, the choice of path through its colour-coded episodes – ‘yellow’, ‘pink’, ‘green’, ‘blue’, ‘red’, ‘violet’ and ‘orange’ – is down to the viewer. Just don’t kick off with the big finale episode, ‘white’.
Kaleidoscope consists of eight episodes spanning from 24 years before the heist to 6 months after.
You can see why it was initially titled ‘Jigsaw’. There are eight pieces and the way you assemble them will determine the viewing experience in intriguing-sounding ways.
Co-starring alongside Esposito are Rufus Sewell, The Suicide Squad’s Jai Courtney, Egyptian actress Rosaline Elbay, Paz Vega (Sex and Lucia), Peter Mark Kendall (The Americans) and newcomer Jordan Mendoza.
Find out if it lives up to its high-concept premise when it launches on January 1, 2023.
