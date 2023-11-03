Accelerating cloud transformation with Microsoft and Oracle – Microsoft

View the transcript

“Data is the lifeblood of any business, and the cloud is the best way to analyze it so that insights become actionable,” said Magesh Bagavathi, Senior Vice President and Global Chief Technology Officer, PepsiCo. “As one of the largest food and beverage companies in the world with a market value of over 200 billion U.S. dollars, the ability to run our mission-critical systems and associated data in the cloud with Oracle Database@Azure gives us a scaled strategic advantage across our global operations.”

“As a global leader in the financial services industry, Voya has harnessed the power of digital transformation to help provide the best experience for our customers and employees,” said Santhosh Keshavan, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Voya Financial, Inc. “As we continue to bring our business applications to the cloud, cloud partnerships have the potential to help the entire industry maintain better security, compliance and performance, helping to accelerate the development of new technology products, solutions and services that enhance customer experience and help achieve better financial outcomes.”

“We are looking to our technology partners to support Vodafone’s strategic focus on customers, simplicity and growth across Europe and Africa,” said Scott Petty, Chief Technology Officer, Vodafone. “This new offering from Oracle and Microsoft does that by enabling us to deliver innovative and differentiated digital services faster and more cost effectively to our customers.”



