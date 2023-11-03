Asus ROG Phone 7-series gaming flagship smartphone makes its … – Notebookcheck.net

The RedMagic 8 Pro reigns supreme on the Android gaming flagship global marketplace, by dint of being the only new entrant in 2023 thus far. However, should a new leak pan out, Asus is preparing new ROG Phones to challenge it later in the year.
This rumor owes its origin to new listings found on Geekbench 6 with what looks like a new smartphone from the Taiwanese gaming giant. The "AI2205_D" even has a ROG Phone-like model number, albeit with a new suffix that has led to claims that it is a successor for the 6D.
On the other hand, that device arrived at a later phase of its generation’s release cycle, and had a top-end Dimensity processor from MediaTek. The AI2205_D, however, is depicted as having upgraded to Qualcomm’s kalama, or Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, platform instead.
Therefore, this "ROG Phone 7" might pack a top speed of 3.19GHz out of the box, along with as much as 16GB of RAM and Android 13. It will be interesting to see if other potential contenders such as those from Xiaomi’s Black Shark or Lenovo’s Legion will (or can) also start coming out of the woodwork alongside the new alleged esports-focused smartphone soon.
