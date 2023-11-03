iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus – Technical Specifications – Apple

Black, Blue, Green, Yellow, Pink
Aluminum design
Ceramic Shield front
Color-infused glass back
2.82 inches
(71.6 mm)
5.81 inches
(147.6 mm)
0.31 inch
(7.80 mm)
6.02 ounces (171 grams)
3.06 inches
(77.8 mm)
6.33 inches
(160.9 mm)
0.31 inch
(7.80 mm)
7.09 ounces (201 grams)
The iPhone 15 display has rounded corners that follow a beautiful curved design, and these corners are within a standard rectangle. When measured as a standard rectangular shape, the screen is 6.12 inches diagonally (actual viewable area is less).
The iPhone 15 Plus display has rounded corners that follow a beautiful curved design, and these corners are within a standard rectangle. When measured as a standard rectangular shape, the screen is 6.69 inches diagonally (actual viewable area is less).
Rated IP68 (maximum depth of 6 meters up to 30 minutes) under IEC standard 60529
Model A2846*
Model A2847*
All models
Volume up/down
Ring/Silent
Side button
Built‑in stereo speaker
Built‑in microphone
USB-C connector
Built‑in microphones
Video playback
Up to 20 hours
Video playback (streamed)
Up to 16 hours
Audio playback
Up to 80 hours
Video playback
Up to 26 hours
Video playback (streamed)
Up to 20 hours
Audio playback
Up to 100 hours
Built-in accessibility features supporting vision, mobility, hearing, and cognitive disabilities help you get the most out of your iPhone.
M3, T4
.jpg, .tiff, .gif (images); .doc and .docx (Microsoft Word); .htm and .html (web pages); .key (Keynote); .numbers (Numbers); .pages (Pages); .pdf (Preview and Adobe Acrobat); .ppt and .pptx (Microsoft PowerPoint); .txt (text); .rtf (rich text format); .vcf (contact information); .xls and .xlsx (Microsoft Excel); .zip; .ics; .usdz (USDZ Universal)
32° to 95° F (0° to 35° C)
−4° to 113° F (−20° to 45° C)
5% to 95% noncondensing
tested up to 10,000 feet (3000 m)
English (Australia, UK, U.S.), Chinese (Simplified, Traditional, Traditional – Hong Kong), French (Canada, France), German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Spanish (Latin America, Spain), Arabic, Bulgarian, Catalan, Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, Greek, Hebrew, Hindi, Hungarian, Indonesian, Kazakh, Malay, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese (Brazil, Portugal), Romanian, Russian, Slovak, Swedish, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, Vietnamese
English (Australia, Canada, India, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, UK, U.S.), Chinese – Simplified (Handwriting, Pinyin QWERTY, Pinyin 10-Key, Shuangpin, Stroke), Chinese – Traditional (Cangjie, Handwriting, Pinyin QWERTY, Pinyin 10-Key, Shuangpin, Stroke, Sucheng, Zhuyin), French (Belgium, Canada, France, Switzerland), German (Austria, Germany, Switzerland), Italian, Japanese (Kana, Romaji), Korean (2-Set, 10-Key), Spanish (Latin America, Mexico, Spain), Ainu, Albanian, Amharic, Apache (Western), Arabic, Arabic (Najdi), Armenian, Assamese, Assyrian, Azerbaijani, Bangla, Belarusian, Bodo, Bulgarian, Burmese, Cantonese – Traditional (Cangjie, Handwriting, Phonetic, Stroke, Sucheng), Catalan, Cherokee, Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dhivehi, Dogri, Dutch, Dzongkha, Emoji, Estonian, Faroese, Filipino, Finnish, Flemish, Fula (Adlam), Georgian, Greek, Gujarati, Hawaiian, Hebrew, Hindi (Devanagari, Latin, Transliteration), Hungarian, Icelandic, Igbo, Indonesian, Irish Gaelic, Kannada, Kashmiri (Arabic, Devanagari), Kazakh, Khmer, Konkani (Devanagari), Kurdish (Arabic, Latin), Kyrgyz, Lao, Latvian, Lithuanian, Macedonian, Maithili, Malay (Arabic, Latin), Malayalam, Maltese, Manipuri (Bengali, Meetei Mayek), Māori, Marathi, Mongolian, Navajo, Nepali, Norwegian (Bokmål, Nynorsk), Odia, Pashto, Persian, Persian (Afghanistan), Polish, Portuguese (Brazil, Portugal), Punjabi, Rohingya, Romanian, Russian, Samoan, Sanskrit, Santali (Devanagari, Ol Chiki), Serbian (Cyrillic, Latin), Sindhi (Arabic, Devanagari), Sinhala, Slovak, Slovenian, Swahili, Swedish, Tajik, Tamil (Anjal, Tamil 99), Telugu, Thai, Tibetan, Tongan, Turkish, Turkmen, Ukrainian, Urdu, Uyghur, Uzbek (Arabic, Cyrillic, Latin), Vietnamese (Telex, VIQR, VNI), Welsh, Yiddish, Akan, Bangla (Transliteration), Chickasaw, Choctaw, Chuvash, Gujarati (Transliteration), Hausa, Hmong (Pahawh), Ingush, Japanese (Handwriting), Kabyle, Kannada (Transliteration), Liangshan Yi, Malayalam (Transliteration), Mandaic, Marathi (Transliteration), Mi’kmaw, N’Ko, Osage, Punjabi (Transliteration), Rejang, Tamazight (Standard Moroccan), Tamil (Transliteration), Telugu (Transliteration), Urdu (Transliteration), Wancho, Wolastoqey, Yoruba
Arabic, Arabic (Najdi), Bangla, Bulgarian, Catalan, Cherokee, Chinese – Simplified (Pinyin QWERTY), Chinese – Traditional (Pinyin QWERTY), Chinese – Traditional (Zhuyin), Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English (Australia, Canada, India, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, UK, U.S.), Estonian, Filipino, Finnish, Dutch (Belgium), French (Belgium), French (Canada), French (France), French (Switzerland), German (Austria), German (Germany), German (Switzerland), Greek, Gujarati, Hawaiian, Hebrew, Hindi (Devanagari, Latin, Transliteration), Hungarian, Icelandic, Indonesian, Irish Gaelic, Italian, Japanese (Kana), Japanese (Romaji), Korean (2-Set, 10-Key), Latvian, Lithuanian, Macedonian, Malay, Marathi, Norwegian (Bokmål), Norwegian (Nynorsk), Persian, Persian (Afghanistan), Polish, Portuguese (Brazil), Portuguese (Portugal), Punjabi, Romanian, Russian, Serbian (Cyrillic), Serbian (Latin), Slovak, Slovenian, Spanish (Latin America), Spanish (Mexico), Spanish (Spain), Swedish, Tamil (Anjal), Tamil (Tamil 99), Telugu, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, Urdu, Vietnamese (Telex)
English (Australia, Canada, India, Japan, Singapore, South Africa, UK, U.S.), Chinese (Simplified, Traditional), French (Belgium, Canada, France, Switzerland), German (Austria, Germany, Switzerland), Italian, Japanese, Korean, Spanish (Latin America, Mexico, Spain), Arabic, Arabic (Najdi), Cantonese (Traditional), Dutch, Hindi (Devanagari, Latin), Portuguese (Brazil, Portugal), Russian, Swedish, Thai, Turkish, Vietnamese, Hebrew, Polish, Romanian
English (Australia, Canada, India, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, UK, U.S.), Chinese – Simplified (Pinyin), Chinese – Traditional (Pinyin), French (France), French (Belgium), French (Canada), French (Switzerland), German (Germany), German (Austria), German (Switzerland), Italian, Japanese (Romaji), Portuguese (Brazil), Portuguese (Portugal), Spanish (Spain), Spanish (Latin America), Spanish (Mexico), Dutch (Belgium), Dutch (Netherlands), Hindi (Latin), Vietnamese, Polish, Romanian, Turkish
English (Australia, Canada, India, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, UK, U.S.), Chinese (Simplified), French (Belgium), French (Canada), French (France), French (Switzerland), German (Austria), German (Germany), German (Switzerland), Italian, Spanish (Latin America), Spanish (Mexico), Spanish (Spain), Arabic, Arabic (Najdi), Dutch (Belgium), Dutch (Netherlands), Hindi (Devanagari), Hindi (Latin), Russian, Swedish, Portuguese (Brazil), Turkish, Vietnamese
English (Australia, Canada, India, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, UK, U.S.), Chinese (Simplified Pinyin QWERTY), Chinese (Traditional Pinyin QWERTY), French (Canada), French (France), French (Switzerland), German (Austria), German (Germany), German (Switzerland), Italian, Spanish (Latin America), Spanish (Mexico), Spanish (Spain), Portuguese (Brazil), Portuguese (Portugal), Dutch (Belgium), Dutch (Netherlands), Swedish, Vietnamese, Arabic, Hebrew, Korean, Polish, Romanian
English (Australia, Canada, India, Ireland, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, UK, U.S.), Spanish (Chile, Mexico, Spain, U.S.), French (Belgium, Canada, France, Switzerland), German (Austria, Germany, Switzerland), Italian (Italy, Switzerland), Japanese (Japan), Korean (Republic of Korea), Mandarin Chinese (China mainland, Taiwan), Cantonese (China mainland, Hong Kong), Arabic (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates), Danish (Denmark), Dutch (Belgium, Netherlands), Finnish (Finland), Hebrew (Israel), Malay (Malaysia), Norwegian (Norway), Portuguese (Brazil), Russian (Russia), Swedish (Sweden), Thai (Thailand), Turkish (Türkiye)
English (Australia, Canada, India, Ireland, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, UK, U.S.), Cantonese (China mainland, Hong Kong), Mandarin Chinese (China mainland, Taiwan), French (Belgium, Canada, France, Luxembourg, Switzerland), German (Austria, Germany, Switzerland), Italian (Italy, Switzerland), Japanese, Korean, Spanish (Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Spain, U.S.), Portuguese (Brazil, Portugal), Arabic (Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates), Catalan, Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch (Belgium, Netherlands), Finnish, Greek, Hebrew, Hindi, Hungarian, Indonesian, Malay, Norwegian (Bokmål), Polish, Romanian, Russian, Shanghainese (China mainland), Slovak, Swedish, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, Vietnamese
English (UK, U.S.), Chinese (Simplified, Traditional, Traditional – Hong Kong), Danish, Dutch, French, German, Hebrew, Hindi, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Norwegian, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Thai, Turkish, Bulgarian, Catalan, Greek, Malay, Polish, Punjabi, Romanian
Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese – English, Cantonese – English
Arabic – English, Bangla – English, Chinese (Simplified) – English, Chinese (Traditional) – English, Czech – English, Dutch – English, Finnish – English, French – English, French – German, German – English, Gujarati – English, Hindi – English, Hungarian – English, Indonesian – English, Italian – English, Japanese – English, Japanese – Chinese (Simplified), Korean – English, Polish – English, Portuguese – English, Russian – English, Spanish – English, Tamil – English, Telugu – English, Thai – English, Urdu – English, Vietnamese – English, English – Greek, English – Malay, English – Swedish
English (UK, U.S.), Chinese (Simplified)
English (Australia, Canada, India, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, UK, U.S.), French (Belgium, Canada, France, Switzerland), German (Austria, Germany, Switzerland), Italian, Spanish (Latin America, Mexico, Spain), Arabic, Arabic (Najdi), Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, Dutch (Netherlands, Belgium), Finnish, Greek, Hindi (Devanagari), Hungarian, Irish Gaelic, Norwegian (Bokmål, Nynorsk), Polish, Portuguese (Brazil, Portugal), Punjabi, Romanian, Russian, Swedish, Telugu, Turkish, Vietnamese
Argentina, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Belarus, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, China mainland,20 Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, El Salvador, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Greenland, Guatemala, Guernsey, Honduras, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Isle of Man, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jersey, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macao, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Morocco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Palestine, Panama, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, UK, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, U.S., Vatican City, Vietnam
iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are designed with the following features to reduce their environmental impact:21
See the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus Product Environmental Reports
We’re committed to making our products without taking from the earth, and to become carbon neutral across our entire business, including products, by 2030.
See Apple’s commitment
Black, Blue, Green, Yellow, Pink