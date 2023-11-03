Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Shibarium Achieve Two Big Milestones: Details – U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu has reached a significant milestone, with its total addresses breaking a new record. According to IntoTheBlock data, Shiba Inu has seen a steady increase in total addresses, which have already hit a new high of 3.56 million.

No doubt, the new Shibarium blockchain is attracting new users who wish to interact with the novel innovation of the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

As reported, BONE saw a huge spike in new addresses on Aug. 24, with over 2,000 addresses added in a single day.

Shiba Inu team member Lucie shared an update, indicating that Shibarium is now officially live, albeit in private mode. Already, a few integrations for the blockchain have occurred. DEXTools, a DeFi trading app, announced the integration of the new blockchain, enabling Shibarium tokens to be traded as a result.

Shibarium is now live on GeckoTerminal, a real-time DEX tracker powered by the crypto ranking platform CoinGecko, allowing users to track all Shibarium tokens.

Shibarium is currently producing blocks and running smoothly. In a significant milestone, the Layer 2 blockchain has advanced 260,000 transactions.

According to blockchain explorer Shibariumscan, Shibarium has seen a total of 260,063 transactions. The number of interacting wallet addresses on the Layer 2 blockchain has also increased significantly to 54,973.

On the Shibarium mainnet, the total number of blocks has surpassed 300,000, marking yet another milestone for the protocol. The total number of blocks is currently 300,373, with an average block time of five seconds.

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed here are not investment advice; they are provided for informational purposes only. The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

source