Harlan Coben's Shelter on Prime Video – Amazon Studios

CULVER CITY, California—June 15, 2023—Today, Prime Video debuted the first-look images and revealed the premiere date for the highly-anticipated book adaptation of new pulse-pounding thriller series, Harlan Coben’s Shelter from New York Times best-selling author Harlan Coben. The eight-episode series will premiere globally on August 18 exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide, with new episodes available each Friday, leading up to the season finale on September 22. Harlan Coben’s Shelter is part of the savings, convenience, and entertainment that Prime members enjoy in a single membership.



Harlan Coben’s Shelter follows the story of Mickey Bolitar after the sudden death of his father leads him to start a new life in Kasselton, New Jersey. Mickey quickly finds himself tangled in the mysterious disappearance of a new student at his school, Ashley Kent, which leads to uncovering unimaginable secrets within their quiet suburban community. With the help of his friends—the inventive Spoon and the secretive Ema—Mickey pulls back the sleepy facade of Kasselton to reveal a dark underground that may hold the answers to decades of disappearances, deaths, and legends … and perhaps even his own complex family history.



The series stars Jaden Michael as Mickey Bolitar, Constance Zimmer as Shira Bolitar, Adrian Greensmith as Arthur “Spoon” Spindell, Abby Corrigan as Ema Winslow, Tovah Feldshuh as Bat Lady, Sage Linder as Rachel Caldwell, Brian Altemus as Troy and more.



Showrunners/executive producers Harlan Coben and Allen MacDonald are joined by executive producers Edward Ornelas and Erik Barmack. Charlotte Coben serves as a producer and Patricia Cardoso as director and executive producer.



This marks Harlan Coben’s first collaboration with Prime Video.



