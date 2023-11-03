Apple's iPad 9th Generation falls to $269 at Amazon for Black Friday – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2023, Quiller Media, Inc.

Save $60 on Apple's iPad 9th Gen.

Amazon is making Apple’s entry level iPad 9th Generation even more affordable thanks to a $60 price drop on the 10.2-inch model.

Shoppers can reap the benefit of an early Black Friday price war on Apple’s budget-friendly iPad 9th Generation, with Amazon discounting the 64GB Wi-Fi model to $269.99.

This $60 price drop delivers the cheapest price available on the 10.2-inch iPad, which is compatible with the first-generation Apple Pencil (on sale at Amazon).

iPad savings

Even more Black Friday deals

There are plenty of additional tech sales going on leading up to Black Friday, including exclusive discounts on Mac Studio models. Here’s an overview of the special offers running this Thanksgiving week:

In addition to the iPad deal above, Amazon has cut prices on the 2022 11-inch iPad Pro and 2022 12.9-inch iPad Pro, each with the new M2 chip.

