Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite leaks ahead of tomorrow's hardware event – Engadget

Amazon is expected to reveal new devices at its big Alexa hardware event tomorrow. Thanks to a leak, we’re pretty sure a new Fire TV Stick Lite will be one of them. Zatz Not Funny! points out WinFuture’s images of the Lite, along with accessories like a new Alexa voice remote.

The Lite looks pretty similar to its predecessors, but the Alexa voice remote appears to be missing a volume rocker. As Zatz Not Funny! notes, this could be a way to reduce hardware costs or support expenses. The remote also has a new live TV button. It’s unclear if the Lite is a replacement for the $30 2019 model or an even cheaper one with a lower, 1080p resolution. Either way, the Fire TV Stick Lite should be very affordable.

As we reported earlier this month, Amazon is expected to reveal new Eero WiFi 6 routers soon. Those will likely come in three models: The Eero Pro 6, Eero 6 Gateway and Eero 6 Extender. There’s a good chance we’ll see those devices at tomorrow’s event, too.

The city of Washington D.C. will distribute free Apple AirTags to residents in certain neighborhoods, mayor Muriel Bowser announced on Wednesday. The aim: to make stolen cars easier for police to track down.

A new and mostly unredacted version of the FTC's lawsuit against Amazon has been released today. The new documents show Amazon execs discussing the company's policies for third-party sellers.

Blizzard has announced the first Diablo IV expansion. Vessel of Hatred will arrive in late 2024 and introduce a new class while revealing the fate of the villain Mephisto.

Apple has extended its return policy for the holiday season.

Blizzard revealed the next Overwatch 2 hero, Mauga, at BlizzCon. The new tanks is playable this weekend before his official arrival in December.

Arturo Bejar, a former Facebook employee and consultant for Instagram, is scheduled to testify at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Tuesday, November, 7.

Solo Stove just unveiled its Black Friday sale, allowing consumers to get up to $145 off fire pit bundles. Other products, like the Pi Prime pizza oven, are also on sale.

Ad blocking companies say that thousands of people are uninstalling their products after YouTube started cracking down on ad blockers.

NASA has discovered that an asteroid named Dinky is orbited by a tiny moon, forming a binary asteroid pair. In other words, it’s an even dinkier Dinky.

After a rough spell, Marvel is hoping to get back on track with the help of its next series Echo. It will be the studio's first streaming show to hit Disney+ and Hulu at the same time.

Elon Musk’s xAI company is set to launch, sort of, with a roll out to select users beginning tomorrow, November 4. Musk says this will be the “best” AI and could solve the mysteries of the universe.

Here are the best early Black Friday 2023 deals we could find from Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart and other retailers.

A new mini-story mode called Adventures is coming to Vampire Survivors soon as part of a free update. You'll have a limited set of characters, weapons and power ups at your disposal as you take on custom challenges.

ProtonVPN is our top-recommended VPN service and it's seeing a rare 60 percent discount for Black Friday.

You can already get a decent discount of $200 off one of those just-announced M3 MacBook Pro laptops. The deal’s available at Adorama and requires a free VIP membership.

Here's a list of the best VR headsets you can buy, as chosen by Engadget editors.

Arm has made a "strategic investment" in Raspberry Pi. The former likely wants to have more of a foothold in the Internet of Things ecosystem.

Home improvement retailer Ace Hardware still can't take online orders as of Friday while it recovers from a cyberattack impacting almost 1,000 servers.

Here are the best board gifts you can gift this year, including family games, tabletop games and everything in between.

In this episode, we chat with Janko Roettgers, author of the newsletter Lowpass, about the state of streaming media.

