Prime Video Releases Trailer and Key Art for Destination NBA: AG … – Amazon Studios

Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey Premieres Today Exclusively on Prime Video







Watch Official Trailer HERE

Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey Hi-Rez Assets HERE



**NOTE TO EDITORS: Please refer to our streaming service as Prime Video, not Amazon Prime Video**

NEW YORK—August 8, 2023—Today, Prime Video released the trailer and key art for Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey. The documentary, produced by Religion of Sports and Spotify’s The Ringer, will premiere today on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey is the latest addition to the Prime membership, with Prime members enjoying savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership.

Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey is a character-driven documentary that follows some of the most intriguing prospects in the NBA’s developmental league, the NBA G League, as they compete to earn the ultimate reward of an NBA roster spot. As the 2022-23 season unfolds, a unique group of athletes from diverse backgrounds take you on a journey to passionate basketball locales, including Las Vegas, Mexico City, Detroit, Portland, Maine, and Fort Wayne, Indiana, as they navigate the highs and lows of chasing their shared dream of reaching the pinnacle of professional basketball. This compelling and visceral first-person narrative features an ensemble cast that includes a top draft prospect (Scoot Henderson), an NBA veteran looking for a second chance (Denzel Valentine), a cultural icon aiming to make history (Ryan Turell), and former-G-League-stars-turned-NBA-success-stories Seth Curry, Spencer Dinwiddie, Gary Payton II, and Jalen Green. Together, they inhabit all corners of a diverse ecosystem—an ultra-competitive proving ground, where the margins are razor thin, and only some dreams are realized. No guarantees. No shortcuts. No clear path. Just grit, grind, and hope. This is life in the G.

Presented by Prime Video, Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey is a Religion of Sports/Ringer Films production, with Ameeth Sankaran, Gotham Chopra, and Victor Buhler of Religion of Sports, Bill Simmons of The Ringer, and Dave Check serving as executive producers. Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey is directed by Liam Hughes and Bryant Robinson.

About Prime Video Sports

Prime Video supports a growing lineup of live sports globally, including Thursday Night Football, the WNBA, the Seattle Storm, the New York Yankees, Overtime Elite, and the Professional Pickleball Association in the United States; ONE Championship in the United States and Canada; Premier League in the United Kingdom; ATP and WTA tennis in the United Kingdom and Ireland; UEFA Champions League football in Germany and Italy; Roland-Garros and Ligue 1 in France; Australian swimming globally; New Zealand Cricket in India; as well as Copa do Brasil football and the NBA in Brazil; and boxing and the 2023 World Baseball Classic in Japan. While availability varies by marketplace, fans can also subscribe to streaming services such as Eurosport, FOX Sports (Mexico), Viaplay Sport, MLB.TV, NBA League Pass, NBA TV, DAZN (Germany and Spain), and Premiere FC (Brazil) through Prime Video Channels. This is in addition to a selection of Amazon Original documentaries including Good Rivals, Coach Prime, Reggie, Redefined: J.R. Smith, The Ride, and the Amazon Original All or Nothing franchise, including All or Nothing: Arsenal, All or Nothing: Juventus, All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs, and All or Nothing seasons with various NFL teams, as well as the NCAA’s Michigan Wolverines football team.

About the NBA G League

The NBA’s official minor league, the NBA G League prepares players, coaches, officials, training and front-office staff for the NBA while acting as the league’s research and development laboratory. Featuring 31 teams, 29 with direct affiliations to NBA franchises for 2023-24, the league offers elite professional basketball at an affordable price in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere. Fifty-five percent of all players on end-of-season 2022-23 NBA rosters boasted NBA G League experience. In fostering the league’s connection to the community, its teams, players and staff promote health and wellness, support local needs and interests, and assist in educational development through NBA Cares programs.

About Religion of Sports

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Los Angeles, Religion of Sports (ROS) is an award-winning media company founded by Tom Brady, Michael Strahan, and Gotham Chopra. To believe in the power of sports is to experience religion, and the company’s work is defined by thoughtful, elevated stories that explore a range of themes and uncover why sports matter.

Through scripted and unscripted video, podcasts, feature films and social content, ROS distills the spirituality, science and humanity that unites elite performers and people of all kinds. Since its inception, the company has built an impressive array of work in collaboration with the world’s most elite athletes, distributed across platforms including Netflix, Apple TV+, Prime Video, ESPN, Showtime, Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Facebook Watch and more. Among its highlights, “Man in the Arena,” “Tom vs Time,’’ and “Greatness Code” won Sports Emmy awards and projects on Simone Biles, Stephen Curry, Conor McGregor, Shohei Ohtani, and Russell Westbrook have captured global audiences. The Company has several upcoming productions green lit, including In the Arena: Serena Williams (ESPN) and a docuseries on the NBA G League (Prime Video).

About The Ringer

The Ringer, launched by Bill Simmons in 2016 and acquired by Spotify in 2020, is a website, podcast network and video production house creating an innovative blend of sports, pop culture, politics and tech content. The Ringer Podcast Network includes over 50 popular podcasts, featuring chart-topping shows such as The Bill Simmons Podcast, The Rewatchables and The Ryen Russillo Podcast, among many others. Ringer Films, launched in 2018, produces long and short-form non-scripted programming, including critically acclaimed HBO documentaries André the Giant, Showbiz Kids, and Music Box, a collection of documentary films that explore pivotal moments in the music world.

Social Handles:

Prime Video

Instagram: @PrimeVideo

Twitter: @PrimeVideo

Facebook: @PrimeVideo



Prime Video Media Contacts:

Ben Brown | ben.brown@amazonstudios.com

Jacqueline Giaccio | giaccjac@amazon.com

NBA Media Contact:

Joanna Shapiro | jshapiro@nba.com

Religion of Sports Media Contact:

Aaron Marion | aaron@religionofsports.com

The Ringer Media Contacts:

Lewis Kay | lewis@kovertcreative.com

Stephanie Alperin | stephanie.alperin@kovertcreative.com

Tucker Nesbitt | tucker.nesbitt@kovertcreative.com

© 2010-2023 Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates Privacy Notice

Design by SPINX Digital

We use cookies to provide you with a better website experience. Continue browsing if you are ok with this, or click here to review our privacy policy and find out how to manage cookies.

source