Ethereum (ETH) Competitor Avalanche (AVAX) Suffers Brief Network Outage Amid Upgrade – The Daily Hodl

The C-and X-chains of Ethereum (ETH) challenger Avalanche (AVAX) briefly went down as the network upgraded to a new software version.
The X-chain, the exchange chain of the blockchain used to transfer funds, slowed down and processed only a few transactions leaving it virtually unusable.
Block production also stopped on the C-chain, the contract chain used for smart contracts.
Crypto exchanges including South Korea-based UpBit temporarily halted AVAX transactions because of the outage.
“We are temporarily suspending the AVAX deposit and withdrawal service due to the AvaX wallet system check. Once the inspection is completed, we will resume deposits and withdrawals, and we will update the resumption of the service through this notice.”
AVAX co-founder Kevin Sekniqi says a bug with version 1.9.12 caused the issues.
“Network been unstable for a bit over an hour. It was a bug with v1.9.12.”
But the problem has since been fixed with the rollout of another upgrade. Sekniqi also urges Avalanche validators to upgrade to version 1.9.14 the soonest time possible.
“Fix was just released, network is starting to stabilize again.
All good! Been on this pushing the bug fix to undo 1.9.12 issue. v.1.9.14 was just released, network just needs to upgrade now to fully stabilize.”
