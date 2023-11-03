‘The Night Agent’ Climbs To No. 6 On Netflix Most Popular List; ‘Beef’ Doubles Its Viewership In Second Week – Deadline

By Katie Campione

TV Reporter

The Night Agent is still sneaking its way up Netflix‘s list of Most Popular TV.

The series racked up another 90.04M hours viewed for the week of April 10 to April 16, reigning over the week’s English-language series and soaring to No. 6 on the all-time list. With 605M hours viewed since release, The Night Agent took the place of Stranger Things 3, bumping it down the list along with Lucifer Season 5 and Season 1 of The Witcher.

There is still a few days left before the series’ 28-day measurement window ends, meaning it could easily climb into the Top 5. The No. 5 spot is currently held by Season 1 of Bridgerton with 625M hours viewed.

Second place on this week’s Top 10 went to another thriller: Beef. Word of mouth has certainly helped the series starring Steven Yeun and Ali Wong more than double its audience from the previous week with 70.38M hours viewed.

Viewers also tuned in to see who walked down the aisle in the Love Is Blind Season 4 finale, which had 41.33M hours viewed (No. 3).

There were several newcomers to the Top 10 English-language TV chart this week including Florida Man, Obsession and American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon. A Top 10 mainstay, Wednesday was back on the list, as was Season 2 of Shadow and Bone. Transatlantic also returned.

As for films, The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die topped the English-language list with 35.5M hours viewed. The film appeared in the Top 10 in 92 countries, according to Netflix.

Chupa returned to the list with 27.29M hours viewed (No. 2), as did Murder Mystery, with 6.69M hours viewed (No. 9) and Murder Mystery 2 with 16.93M hours viewed (No. 3).

Other films on the list were Trolls World Tour, Noah, The Last Stand, Home, Matilda and Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax.

