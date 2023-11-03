Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes: Claim free diamonds, skins and more for December 30 – Economic Times

Saturday, 04 Nov, 2023
Apple Inc set a new quarterly revenue record in India with a strong double-digit year-on-year growth in the September quarter, chief executive Tim Cook said on Friday, adding that the world’s second-largest smartphone market is a key focus for the Cupertino, US-based company where it currently has a low share.
Luxury car buyers in India are getting younger with two out of five Audi buyers aged less than 40. At Mercedes-Benz India, buyers have an average age of 38 years, the youngest for the German luxury carmaker globally. The scenario is similar at BMW India where consumers aged 35-40 contribute bulk of the sales.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) chief Punit Goenka’s position as MD and CEO of the proposed Sony-Zee merged entity is on shaky ground as he continues to be under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for the alleged diversion of funds from ZEEL to promoter entities, people aware of the development told ET.
