Verizon Stock Dips As Consumer Business Continues To Struggle – Investor's Business Daily

ANALYSIS: Cybersecurity Stock Gets Wall Street’s Attention
Verizon Communications (VZ) early Tuesday reported first-quarter adjusted earnings that edged by views while revenue fell short of estimates. Verizon stock ended the day on a positive note.
For the period that ended in March, Verizon earnings were $1.20 an adjusted share, excluding one-time special items related to the Tracfone acquisition. Profit fell 11% from a year earlier. Revenue fell 1.9% to $32.9 billion.
A year earlier, Verizon earned $1.35 a share on revenue of $33.6 billion. Analysts had projected Verizon earnings of $1.19 a share on revenue of $33.6 billion for the quarter.
“The revenue miss was due to lower wireless equipment revenue, which is low margin and therefore had minimal impact on the bottom line,” Goldman Sachs analyst Brett Feldman said in a note to clients.
Verizon said it lost 127,000 postpaid wireless phone subscribers, vs. analyst estimates for a loss of 120,000, including both consumer and business customers. The consumer unit lost 263,000 postpaid phone subscribers.
A year earlier, Verizon lost 36,000 postpaid phone subscribers. In the first quarter of 2023, AT&T (T) added 424,000 postpaid phone subscribers, topping estimates.
“Verizon’s subscriber growth metrics remain weak, with a shocking 478,000 retail phone subscriber loss across post-paid and pre-paid combined,” Craig Moffett, analyst at MoffettNathanson, said in his note to clients.
The telecom company added 393,000 fixed wireless broadband customers, slightly more than the previous quarter.
On the stock market today, Verizon stock initially fell but rebounded and ended the regular session up 0.5% to 37.30. Heading into the Verizon earnings report, shares had retreated 5% in 2023. VZ stock sank 3.65% on Friday, amid disappointing results from rival AT&T (T).
Verizon stock tumbled 24% last year. VZ stock holds a Relative Strength Rating of 24 out of a possible 99, according to IBD Stock Checkup.
Follow Reinhardt Krause on Twitter @reinhardtk_tech for updates on 5G wireless, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and cloud computing.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Medpace, A Top 1% Earnings Stock, Just Crushed Expectations
IBD Digital: Unlock IBD’s Premium Stock Lists, Tools And Analysis Today
Learn How To Time The Market With IBD’s ETF Market Strategy
How To Use The 10-Week Moving Average For Buying And Selling
Get Free IBD Newsletters: Market Prep | Tech Report | How To Invest
5:00 AM ET Looking for stocks to buy? Get analysis of large-cap stocks like Amazon, Alibaba and Dow Jones stocks GE and Microsoft…
5:00 AM ET Looking for stocks to buy? Get analysis of large-cap stocks…
Exxon Mobil is buying Pioneer Resources. Chevron scooped up Hess. What do these back-to-back deals, the biggest oil industry mergers in more than 20 years, tell us? (© Chris Gash)
Get instant access to exclusive stock lists, expert market analysis and powerful tools with 2 months of IBD Digital for only $20!
Get market updates, educational videos, webinars, and stock analysis.
Learn how you can make more money with IBD’s investing tools, top-performing stock lists, and educational content.
Notice: Information contained herein is not and should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. The information has been obtained from sources we believe to be reliable; however no guarantee is made or implied with respect to its accuracy, timeliness, or completeness. Authors may own the stocks they discuss. The information and content are subject to change without notice.
*Real-time prices by Nasdaq Last Sale. Realtime quote and/or trade prices are not sourced from all markets.
Ownership data provided by Refinitiv and Estimates data provided by FactSet.
© 2000-2023 Investor’s Business Daily, LLC. All rights reserved