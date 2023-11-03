How to Update Your Amazon Fire TV Stick – MUO – MakeUseOf

It takes just a few steps to update your Fire TV Stick with the most recent software. We’ll show you exactly what you need to know.

Keeping the software that runs your electronic gadgets up to date is an unavoidable aspect of modern life. And just as your phone or computer needs to be updated regularly, so too should your Fire TV Stick.

Here's how to quickly and easily update an Amazon Fire TV Stick, and the reasons why you should.

Keeping your Fire Stick updated is important for several reasons. Just like software such as Windows or iOS, the operating system on your Fire TV Stick is regularly improved.

Improvements could have been made to how the software works or how content is displayed. Updates could also include less obvious things like removing security weaknesses or boosting voice recognition capabilities.

If the software version of your Fire Stick falls too far behind, you could even find yourself in a situation where it fails to work. The Fire Stick could begin to restart and crash unexpectedly or refuse to boot up entirely.

Ensuring you update regularly allows the device to keep working as it should and helps to avoid security issues and other potential problems.

Every version of the Amazon Fire TV Stick can be updated from within the settings menu. This includes the Fire TV Stick Lite, the Fire TV Stick 4K and 4K Max, and the standard Fire Stick. It also applies to the Fire TV Cube.

Major updates to the OS might require the Fire Stick to be restarted, but this will happen automatically if needed.

The latest firmware updates may not be available for first-generation Fire Sticks. If you think it's time for a hardware upgrade, here's everything you need to know about the Fire TV Sticks that are currently available.

Your Fire TV remote also contains software that may need to be updated periodically. The remote software is updated separately from the Fire TV Stick software. Here's how to check for updates.

Checking for and installing available Fire Stick updates is quick and easy. Simply spending a few moments in the settings can help fix existing problems and prevent future ones. There's no good reason not to do it, and with this guide to hand, you now know exactly how.

Russ has been writing about technology for more than 15 years. He specializes in creating guides that help users get more from their software and devices, but enjoys writing about almost anything. When not working on his next article, he can be found building websites, trying to learn Danish, or relaxing with a true crime book.

