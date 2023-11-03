Apple’s latest iPad Air is $100 off in both the 64GB and 256GB … – The Verge

By Antonio G. Di Benedetto, a writer covering tech deals and The Verge’s Deals newsletter, buying guides, and gift guides. Previously, he spent 15 years in the photography industry.

The 2022 iPad Air is on sale once again for its best price to date. Right now, you can get a 64GB iPad Air with Wi-Fi for just $499.99 ($100 off) in one of its five colors at Amazon once the $59 discount is automatically applied at checkout. The deals don’t stop there, however, as the same iPad Air with 256GB of storage is also on sale for $649.99 ($100 off) at Amazon (it, too, reaches this price with an automatic discount at checkout). The latter is a worthwhile upgrade for users who need more storage to fit larger games, lots of photos, etc.

Apple’s latest iPad Air may not have a Mini LED display, Face ID, or some of the fancier features found on the newer iPad Pro models, but it has a similar, refined design and packs a more than capable M1 processor that will last for years. And unlike its cheaper counterpart, the 10th-gen iPad, the Air works with the second-gen Apple Pencil if you find yourself wanting to do any drawing or note-taking by hand.

The latest iPad Air retains the iPad Pro-esque redesign of the 2020 model but does away with the A14 Bionic processor in favor of Apple’s fast M1 chip. It also comes in one of five colors and boasts a 12MP front-facing camera with support for Apple’s Center Stage feature.

The Case-Mate 30W Fuel USB-C GaN Charger is on sale for as low as $18.31 ($11.61 off) at Amazon. While you can buy plenty of 20W and 30W USB-C chargers out there for lower prices, this cute little charger has a translucent shell that makes it look a little like a 1990s iMac — especially in the bondi blue color, which is sadly only on a small $3 discount at Amazon (though it’s $10 off direct from Case-Mate). The Case-Mate charger does pretty much what you expect for a 30W GaN power supply. It can fast-charge a phone via its USB-C port, and it has foldable prongs to keep its chic form nice and small. We need more fun tech with cool vibes and for good prices.

Case-Mate’s fun line of Fuel GaN chargers deliver 30 watts of power via USB-C, and their translucent bodies are slightly reminiscent of the classic iMac G3.

The JBL Flip 6 is on sale in various colors at Amazon and Walmart for $99.95 ($30 off), the second-best price to date on the popular Bluetooth speaker. The Flip 6 offers IPX7-rated waterproof ruggedness and up to 12 hours of use on a single charge, so it can be taken to the beach without having to worry whether it will make it through the day. And if you own multiple compatible JBL speakers, you can pair them in a stereo configuration via the hilariously named “PartyBoost” mode. I believe when doing so, you’re also obligated to yell out, “TIME TO BOOST THIS PARTY!” Okay, maybe you’re not forced to, but you definitely should.

JBL’s Flip 6 is a small portable Bluetooth speaker that offers a rugged, IP67-rated exterior and up to 12 hours of battery life. It can also be paired in stereo mode with other JBL-compatible speakers.

