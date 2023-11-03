Space Shuttle Challenger disaster 35th anniversary marks week of … – Orlando Sentinel

Daily e-Edition

Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel

The sun illuminates the names of the seven astronauts killed in the 1986 Challenger shuttle disaster at the Space Mirror Memorial during a 35th anniversary commemoration ceremony at Kennedy Space Center, Fla., Thursday, January 28, 2021. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel)

Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel

A guest places a flower during the Day of Remembrance ceremony, honoring the seven astronauts killed in the 1986 Challenger shuttle disaster, at the Space Mirror Memorial during a 35th anniversary commemoration at Kennedy Space Center, Fla., Thursday, January 28, 2021. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel)

Red Huber, Orlando Sentinel

29 years after the Space Shuttle Challenger disaster, NASA honors all of its fallen astronauts on Remembrance Day, Jan. 28, 2015.

Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel

The sun illuminates the seven names of the astronauts killed in the 1986 Challenger shuttle disaster as flowers laid by guests at the base of the Space Mirror Memorial add color to the scene during a 35th anniversary commemoration ceremony at Kennedy Space Center, Fla., Thursday, January 28, 2021. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel)

Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel

Guests place flowers during the Day of Remembrance ceremony, honoring the seven astronauts killed in the 1986 Challenger shuttle disaster, at the Space Mirror Memorial during a 35th anniversary commemoration at Kennedy Space Center, Fla., Thursday, January 28, 2021. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel)

Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel

A minute of silence is observed during the Day of Remembrance ceremony honoring astronauts killed in the 1986 Challenger shuttle disaster at the Space Mirror Memorial during a 35th anniversary commemoration at Kennedy Space Center, Fla., Thursday, January 28, 2021. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel)

Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel

Guests place flowers during the Day of Remembrance ceremony, honoring the seven astronauts killed in the 1986 Challenger shuttle disaster, at the Space Mirror Memorial during a 35th anniversary commemoration at Kennedy Space Center, Fla., Thursday, January 28, 2021. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel)

AFP / AFP/Getty Images

(FILES) This1962 NASA file photo shows then astronaut John Glenn in the Friendship 7 spacecraft during his flight around the Earth. NASA is expected 16 January to announce that now 76 year-old US Senator John Glenn, D-OH, may go into space again aboard a space shuttle. AFP PHOTO NASA (Photo credit should read /AFP/Getty Images) ** OUTS – ELSENT, FPG, CM – OUTS * NM, PH, VA if sourced by CT, LA or MoD **

AP

In this 1973 photo made available by NASA, astronaut Owen K. Garriott floats in front of the Apollo Telescope Mount console in the Multiple Docking Adapter of the Skylab space station in Earth orbit. The space agency said Garriott died at his home in Huntsville, Ala., on Monday, April 15. 2019. He was 88. (NASA via AP)

Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel

A U.S. Navy Sea Cadet tolls the bell during the Day of Remembrance ceremony, honoring the seven astronauts killed in the 1986 Challenger shuttle disaster, at the Space Mirror Memorial during a 35th anniversary commemoration at Kennedy Space Center, Fla., Thursday, January 28, 2021. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel)

Bruce Weaver / AP

The Space Shuttle Challenger explodes shortly after lifting off from Kennedy Space Center, Fla., on Jan. 28, 1986.

Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel

A guest places a flower during the Day of Remembrance ceremony, honoring the seven astronauts killed in the 1986 Challenger shuttle disaster, at the Space Mirror Memorial during a 35th anniversary commemoration at Kennedy Space Center, Fla., Thursday, January 28, 2021. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel)

Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel

Guests place flowers during the Day of Remembrance ceremony, honoring the seven astronauts killed in the 1986 Challenger shuttle disaster, at the Space Mirror Memorial during a 35th anniversary commemoration at Kennedy Space Center, Fla., Thursday, January 28, 2021. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel)

Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel

U.S. Army Lt. Col. retired Cynthia Watkins holds her grandson, 2-year-old Abel Williams, after placing a flower during the Day of Remembrance ceremony honoring astronauts killed in the 1986 Challenger shuttle disaster at the Space Mirror Memorial during a 35th anniversary commemoration at Kennedy Space Center, Fla., Thursday, January 28, 2021. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel)

Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel

Guests place flowers during the Day of Remembrance ceremony, honoring the seven astronauts killed in the 1986 Challenger shuttle disaster, at the Space Mirror Memorial during a 35th anniversary commemoration at Kennedy Space Center, Fla., Thursday, January 28, 2021. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel)

NASA, Knight Ridder Tribune

The Space Shuttle Challenger disaster occurred on January 28, 1986. The shuttle broke apart 73 seconds into its flight, killing its seven crew members. The spacecraft disintegrated over the Atlantic Ocean, off the coast of central Florida, after an O-ring seal failed. People all over the country viewed the disaster live because the shuttle was carrying Christa McAuliffe, who would have been the first teacher in space.

NASA via AP

This 1982 photo made available by NASA shows astronaut Bruce McCandless II, wearing a Shuttle Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Suit with Manned Maneuvering Unit (MMU) in Houston. The Johnson Space Center says McCandless died Dec. 21, 2017 in California.

Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel

Retired shuttle launch director Mike Leinbach delivers remarks during the Day of Remembrance ceremony, honoring the seven astronauts killed in the 1986 Challenger shuttle disaster, at the Space Mirror Memorial during a 35th anniversary commemoration at Kennedy Space Center, Fla., Thursday, January 28, 2021. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel)

Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel

Guests place flowers during the Day of Remembrance ceremony, honoring the seven astronauts killed in the 1986 Challenger shuttle disaster, at the Space Mirror Memorial during a 35th anniversary commemoration at Kennedy Space Center, Fla., Thursday, January 28, 2021. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel)

Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel

The sun illuminates the seven names of the astronauts killed in the 1986 Challenger shuttle disaster as a wreath is laid at the base of the Space Mirror Memorial during a 35th anniversary commemoration ceremony at Kennedy Space Center, Fla., Thursday, January 28, 2021. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel)

Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel

A U.S. Navy Sea Cadet tolls the bell during the Day of Remembrance ceremony, honoring the seven astronauts killed in the 1986 Challenger shuttle disaster, at the Space Mirror Memorial during a 35th anniversary commemoration at Kennedy Space Center, Fla., Thursday, January 28, 2021. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel)

Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel

The wreath laid at the base of the Space Mirror Memorial during a 35th anniversary commemoration ceremony honoring the seven astronauts killed in the 1986 Challenger shuttle disaster, at Kennedy Space Center, Fla., Thursday, January 28, 2021. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel)

Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel

Guests pray during the invocation at the Day of Remembrance ceremony, honoring the seven astronauts killed in the 1986 Challenger shuttle disaster, at the Space Mirror Memorial during a 35th anniversary commemoration at Kennedy Space Center, Fla., Thursday, January 28, 2021. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel)

Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel

The sun illuminates the names of the seven astronauts killed in the 1986 Challenger shuttle disaster at the Space Mirror Memorial during a 35th anniversary commemoration ceremony at Kennedy Space Center, Fla., Thursday, January 28, 2021. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel)

FILE / ORLANDO SENTINEL

Virgil I. “Gus” Grissom, Edward H. White and Roger B. Chaffee boarding their Apollo 1 spacecraft.

Reuters

Sally Ride, the first U.S. woman to travel into space, died after a 17-month battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 61 years old.

Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel

A flower laid by a guest is silhouetted with the space shuttle Atlantis display nearby the Space Mirror Memorial during a 35th anniversary commemoration ceremony to honor the seven astronauts killed in the 1986 Challenger shuttle disaster, at Kennedy Space Center, Fla., Thursday, January 28, 2021. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel)

Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel

Visitor Complex guests pose for a selfie with the space shuttle Atlantis display in the background before the start of the 35th anniversary commemoration ceremony to honor the seven astronauts killed in the 1986 Challenger shuttle disaster, at Kennedy Space Center, Fla., Thursday, January 28, 2021. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel)

Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel

The colors are presented during the Day of Remembrance ceremony, honoring the seven astronauts killed in the 1986 Challenger shuttle disaster, at the Space Mirror Memorial during a 35th anniversary commemoration at Kennedy Space Center, Fla., Thursday, January 28, 2021. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel)

It was a Tuesday. Space Shuttle Challenger exploded 73 seconds after liftoff, killing all seven astronauts aboard on Jan. 28, 1986.

The tragedy happened 19 years and one day after the deaths of three astronauts of the Apollo program in 1967 in a fire during a simulation at Kennedy Space Center.

And seven more astronauts would die 17 years and four days after Challenger on Feb. 1, 2003, when Space Shuttle Columbia disintegrated during re-entry.

The three tragedies that took 17 lives across one week mark NASA’s lowest points in its history. It honored all of them as well as others who lost their lives in pursuit of space exploration on its Day of Remembrance, officially Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.

An observance at 11 a.m.. Thursday at the Space Mirror Memorial at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex honored all astronauts who had sacrificed their lives in the pursuit of space exploration.

The event was attended by Robert Cabana, director of NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, and former Space Shuttle Launch Director Mike Leinbach, and included a wreath-laying ceremony at the memorial and speech by Leinbach.

Also in attendance was Lowell Grissom, the brother of Apollo 1 astronaut Gus Grissom, and Sheryl Chaffee, the daughter of Apollo 1 astronaut Roger Chaffee.

Apollo 1: Jan. 27, 1967 – The three astronauts set to be the first manned mission of the Apollo lunar landing program were testing ahead of their planned February launch when fire broke at 6:31 p.m. during a simulation. Virgil I. “Gus” Grissom, Edward H. White and Roger B. Chaffee died at Kennedy Space Center. It was a Friday.

Space Shuttle Challenger: Jan. 28, 1986 – The spacecraft disintegrated over the Atlantic Ocean, off the coast of central Florida, after an O-ring seal failed. People all over the country viewed the disaster live because the shuttle was carrying Christa McAuliffe, who would have been the first teacher in space. Also killed were astronauts Michael J. Smith, Francis R. (Dick) Scobee, Ronald E. McNair, Ellison Onizuka, Gregory Jarvis and Judith Resnick.

Space Shuttle Columbia: Feb. 1, 2003 – The orbiter disintegrated upon re-entry on its 28th mission killing the seven-member crew of STS-107: Rick Husband, Kalpana Chawla, William McCool, David Brown, Laurel Clark, Michael Anderson and Israeli astronaut Ilan Ramon.

