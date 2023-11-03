Google Chrome's latest technical improvements made it 10% faster … – XDA Developers

Three under-the-hood tweaks to Google Chrome made it 10% faster over three months in testing with Speedometer 2.1 benchmarks.

Google is sharing some new performance milestones for the Chrome browser. Citing work done under the hood, the company mentioned today that Chrome desktop on macOS has gotten 10% faster in Apple's Speedometer 2.1 browser benchmark over the last three months. This is in addition to separately shared performance benchmarks with Chrome on Android, which now runs that same benchmark 30% faster.

On the desktop side of things, there are several tweaks that Google made to get to the Speedometer score of 390 in Chrome version 113. The first is improved HTML parsing, where there are now fast paths for innertHTML when updating the DOM aspect of a webpage via Javascript. This is something that's also being included in WebKit, to benefit Apple's browsers as well. Other features optimized to get to the feat include JS `Object.prototype.toString` and `Array.prototype.join`functions and targeted improvements in CSS’s InterpolableColor. Beyond that, Google found a way to optimize how pointers are compressed and decompressed, for better performance.

We spared you a lot of technical details, but if you'd like to learn more, check out Google's blog. The chart above shows how the scores have steadily risen over the last three months. The scores rose from as low as around 339 in Chrome version 109, to the midpoint of around 350 in Chrome 111, and now the highpoint of 390 in Chrome version 113.

For mobile devices, meanwhile, Google is now targeting high-end Android devices with a version of Chrome that uses compiler flags that are more tuned for speed. Previously, these flags were ruined for binary size, and the change resulted in Chrome running the Speedometer 2.1 benchmark 30% faster.

Google takes the performance and efficiency of Google Chrome quite seriously. You might recall that back in February, Chrome got some tweaks to help improve MacBook battery life.

I have over six years of experience covering Microsoft, Surface, Windows, macOS and ChromeOS news and rumors for sites like Digital Trends and OnMSFT. I also write laptop reviews and how-to guides. I am a Microsoft fan and I have a drawer full of PCs and other devices. You can follow and interact with me on Twitter if you want to chat! I’m always there making new friends!

