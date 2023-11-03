Apple may unveil AirPods Pro 2 with USB Type-C port in late 2023; Details here – Economic Times

Messages from Apple to iPhones of several Opposition lawmakers and journalists warning them that they could be potential targets of an unspecified ‘state-sponsored’ privacy attack raised a furore in India Tuesday, prompting New Delhi to order a probe of the reported bids to hack into the seemingly breach-proof mobile devices caught in the poll-season political maelstrom.
India’s infrastructure sector closed the September quarter on a firm note, while frantic festive demand lifted automobile dispatches to yet another record in October, highlighting the twin drivers of the economy — government capital expenditure and high-end consumption.
The Centre is likely to set up a group of ministers (GoM) to look into the regulatory framework for the gaming industry and consider other issues impacting the sector.
