Apple may unveil AirPods Pro 2 with USB Type-C port in late 2023; Details here – Economic Times

Messages from Apple to iPhones of several Opposition lawmakers and journalists warning them that they could be potential targets of an unspecified ‘state-sponsored’ privacy attack raised a furore in India Tuesday, prompting New Delhi to order a probe of the reported bids to hack into the seemingly breach-proof mobile devices caught in the poll-season political maelstrom.

India’s infrastructure sector closed the September quarter on a firm note, while frantic festive demand lifted automobile dispatches to yet another record in October, highlighting the twin drivers of the economy — government capital expenditure and high-end consumption.

The Centre is likely to set up a group of ministers (GoM) to look into the regulatory framework for the gaming industry and consider other issues impacting the sector.

