Watch the trailer for 'Kelce,' premiering on Prime Video September 12 – About Amazon

Kelce—the feature-length documentary that follows Philadelphia Eagles team captain and All-Pro center Jason Kelce throughout the 2022 season—will premiere on Prime Video September 12, just two days before the return of Thursday Night Football in Philadelphia. Kelce is the latest addition to the Prime membership, with Prime members enjoying savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership.

The intimate and emotional documentary begins with Kelce confronting one of the most challenging decisions any professional athlete will ever face: Is now the time to hang it up?

After deciding to return for his 12th NFL season, Kelce embarked on a remarkable journey, highlighted by the arrival of his third daughter; the debut of his chart-topping podcast New Heights, which he co-hosts with brother, Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis; and a history-making Super Bowl appearance that placed the entire Kelce family at the center of the sports world.

But as the season came to a close, Kelce was still left grappling with what life looks like after he moves on from the game he loves, and whether he has one more run in him.

Presented by Prime Video Sports and Skydance Sports, Kelce is produced by 9.14 Pictures, Vera Y Productions, and NFL Films and will be available to stream on Prime Video beginning September 12.

Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, priced at $14.99 per month or $139 annually. Amazon has also extended its services to cater to a broader demographic, offering discounted memberships through Prime Access, aimed at those benefiting from certain government assistance programs—and Prime Student, for those enrolled in higher education.

If you are still contemplating whether a Prime membership aligns with your needs, you can also make use of the free trial.

