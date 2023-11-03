Crypto News Live Update Dec 6: Is Ripple In Danger In XRP Lawsuit? – CoinGape

Crypto News Today Live Updates December and Latest News: (6 December 2022) The global digital asset market registered another turbulence on Tuesday Morning. The biggest crypto like Bitcoin and Ethereum prices declined by over 2% each.

The cumulative crypto market cap dropped by almost 2% over the past day. It now stands at $853.6 billion. The 24 hours trading volume is up by 7% to stand at $37.7 billion.

However, the crypto lender, Nexo declared that it would be discontinuing operations in the US markets.

The crucial lawsuit between the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple to decide whether the XRP, the world’s seven largest crypto is a security or not is awaiting the court’s ruling around the summary judgment.

John Deaton, Amicus Curiae in the XRP lawsuit disregarded the opinion that an appellate decision can be a much bigger deal than a district judge’s decision. He mentioned that the LBRY lawsuit ruling wasn’t big a big deal in regard to the XRP lawsuit. Read more here…

Elon Musk’s Neuralink, a medical device company, is being investigated by the federal government for potential violations of animal welfare policies. However, following complaints that animal testing is being rushed to achieve results after missing several deadlines. Read more here…

Under “Project Garuda” Indonesia is pushing further its plans for central bank digital currency (CBDC) – Digital Rupiah -starting with transactions among local banks. Last week, the central bank of Indonesia launched the design for Digital Rupiah.

The Central Bank of Indonesia noted that they will be rolling out the CBDC in three different phases. Read More Here….

Bitcoin (BTC) hashrate has been on the downturn with miners struggling to continue their operations amid the strong correction. The Bitcoin network is likely to see its largest mining difficulty adjustment in over a year.

On-chain data provider Glassnode reports: “The #Bitcoin protocol has just decreased mining difficulty by -7.3%, the largest downwards adjustment since July 2021. Read more here….

Nexo, Crypto lender announced that it would discontinue operations in the United States within the next few months. The company specifically mentioned that it would immediately cut off access to its “Earn Interest Product” in eight U.S. states and is no longer allowing new registrations for its Earn product. Read more here…

