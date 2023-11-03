What are the requirements to run Windows 11? – Digital Trends

Chances are you’ve heard of Windows 11 by now. It’s the latest and greatest version of Microsoft’s popular operating system. But are you wondering if your PC can run it?

Unlike past versions, Windows 11 has some strict install requirements. This has been causing controversy, but if you purchased your PC in the last few years, you should be able to run Windows 11 just fine.

An internet connection

A Windows 10 PC

That’s why we put together this guide looking at all the requirements for Windows 11. From TPM to disk space, processor, and more, here’s what you need to know.

To run Windows 11, your system needs to meet Microsoft’s minimum system requirements. In the event that it doesn’t fit what we’ve mentioned here, then you might want to buy a new PC. If you’re unsure of any of these specs, check with your PC marker.

Now that you understand the minimum requirements to run Windows 11, you can check to see if your PC works with it. Microsoft makes this easy with the PC Health Check app. It’s an official app you can download straight from Microsoft. Here’s how you can get started with it.

Step 1: Visit Microsoft’s website and download the PC Health Check app. Look for the Download PC Health Check App button on the page.

Step 2: Once the download is finished, launch the installer. Follow the steps on your screen. The app will then install and you can search for “PC Health Check” in your Start Menu to launch the app.

Step 3: When the app is running, click the Check Now button at the top to check if your PC meets the system requirements. If all is well, you’ll see a box pop up notifying you that your system is compatible. For more information, click See All Results. You’ll see how each of your PC’s components stacks up against Microsoft’s list.

If your PC isn’t compatible, then you can try upgrading your RAM, storage, motherboard and processor, and add a TPM 2.0 chip to your system so it can fit the requirements. If you can’t do that, then buying a new PC is a better option. We have a list of the best laptops and desktops that can help.

I install Windows 11 a lot. Be it for a clean slate on a PC that’s acting up or a brand new PC, anyone who tinkers with computers will find themselves interacting with the Windows installer quite a bit. And it’s far from perfect.

Over the past year, it’s gotten worse, too. This is because Windows 11 now requires you to connect to the internet before proceeding with installation. If you don’t have a connection (or another issues occurs, as I’ll get to in a moment), you’re out of luck. You’re stuck. Thankfully, there’s a Windows 11 shortcut that can crack open the installer and give you a lot more power: Shift + F10.

If you’ve just upgraded to the latest version of the Windows operating system, Windows 11, you’re probably ready to dive in and customize its appearance. One easy way to customize Windows 11 is by adding a theme. And if you’re in need of some Windows 11 theme inspiration, have a look at our list of the best Windows 11 themes.

Below, you will find some of our current favorite themes for the Windows 11 OS and why we enjoy them.

Explore native Windows 11 themes first

Change is a constant in the world of technology, and operating systems are no exception. Windows 11, with its sleek interface and improved features, may have tempted you into an upgrade. Yet, as with any change, there can be a multitude of reasons why you might want to revert to your previous OS or explore alternative options. In this guide, we’ll explain how to uninstall Windows 11.

Whether you’re facing compatibility issues, prefer the familiarity of an earlier Windows version, or simply wish to explore other possibilities, we’ve got you covered.

Upgrade your lifestyleDigital Trends helps readers keep tabs on the fast-paced world of tech with all the latest news, fun product reviews, insightful editorials, and one-of-a-kind sneak peeks.

source