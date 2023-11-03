"Welcome to Chippendales," "Saw" and more: What's new on Hulu … – CBS News

Watch CBS News
By Danica Creahan
Autumn is known as a time of of abundance, from Black Friday sales to the 2022 fall network TV lineup. This November, Hulu has an abundance of titles, new and old, coming to the platform. From the season finale of “The Handmaid’s Tale” to a new true crime series starring Kumail Nanjiani — plus seven of the “Saw” films — there’s no shortage of stuff to watch this month.
Keep reading to check out our top picks for what’s new on Hulu in November 2022.
Top products in this article:
Hulu subscription: $8 and up monthly
Best luxury TV deal: 65″ Samsung ‘The Frame’ QLED 4K TV 2022, $1,600 (reduced from $2,000)
Hulu’s most basic, ad-supported plan costs $8 monthly, while its ad-free counterpart costs $15 monthly. The price of Hulu + Live TV, which also includes access to Disney+ and ESPN+, usually starts at $70 a month.
If you’re a new user, you can also try any tier of the platform, including live TV, free for 30 days.
Still searching for the right show or movie to stream this weekend? Be sure to check out our guides on everything new coming to Prime Video, Paramount+, Disney+ and more this month. Or learn more about the best Hulu Originals you can stream right now, and find some family-friendly TV show and movie suggestions.
Here are some of our favorite new titles coming to Hulu this month:
Giancarlo Granda, a former pool attendant at the Fontainebleau Hotel, shares the intimate details of his 7-year relationship with a powerful Evangelical couple in this scathing new documentary. Directed by Billy Corben, “God Forbid” explores Granda’s escapades with Becki Falwell and her husband, Jerry Falwell Jr., and the affair’s grander political influence. This shocking film premieres Nov. 1, only on Hulu.
“God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty,” streaming Nov. 1 on Hulu
Newly divorced and back in the dating game, Toby Fleishman worries his ex-wife has gone missing after she unexpectedly drops off their kids in the middle of the night. But this limited series is no simple crime tale, it’s a story about life, love, money, dissatisfaction, jealousy, ambition, career, parenting, nostalgia and lifelong friendship. Basically, it’s a story about everything.
Jesse Eisenberg, Claire Danes, Lizzy Caplan, Adam Brody and Josh Radnor star in FX’s “Fleishman is in Trouble,” which premieres with two episodes on Nov. 17.
“Fleishman is in Trouble,” streaming Nov. 17 on Hulu
Starring Kumail Nanjiani, this twisted new true-crime series tells the outrageous (and real) tale of how Chippendales — the world’s greatest male-stripping empire — came to be. “Yellowjackets” actress Juliette Lewis also stars. “Welcome to Chippendales” hits Hulu on Nov. 22.
“Welcome to Chippendales,” streaming Nov. 22 on Hulu
Nov. 1
God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty (2022)
America’s Next Top Model: Complete Season 23
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Complete Seasons 11 & 12
Girl Code: Complete Seasons 1 & 2
My Super Sweet 16: Complete Season 4 & 6
Naruto Shippuden: Season 1, Episodes 366-377 (DUBBED)
Punk’d: Complete Seasons 1 & 2
True Life: Complete Seasons 11 & 12
Undercover Boss: Complete Season 7 & 11
Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens: Season 1C
12 Dates Of Christmas (2011)
28 Weeks Later (2007)
8 Mile (2002)
A Merry Friggin’ Christmas (2014)
Adaptation. (2002)
Along Came Polly (2004)
Aquamarine (2006)
Baby Boy (2001)
Battle of the Year (2013)
Black Christmas (2006)
The Call (2013)
Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)
Carpool (1996)
Cast Away
Catering Christmas (2022)
Christmas on the Farm (2021)
City of Angels (1998)
Dawn Of The Dead (2004)
Deck the Halls (2011)
Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)
Fools Rush In (1997)
Goodbye Lover (1999)
Guess Who’s Coming to Christmas (2013)
Hall Pass (2011)
Horses of McBride (2012)
The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)
I Am Not Your Negro (2016)
I Am Number Four (2011)
I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)
It’s Christmas Carol! (2012)
The Jane Austen Book Club (2007)
Julie & Julia (2009)
Kollek (1995)
The Last Song (2010)
Legends Of The Fall (1994)
The Magic Crystal (2011)
Mama (2013)
Mamma Mia! (2008)
Mas Negro Que La Noche (2014)
Meet Joe Black (1998)
Mom and Dad (2017)
Mr. Popper’s Penguins (2010)
My Bloody Valentine (2009)
My Scientology Movie (2015)
Nativity 3: Dude Where’s My Donkey?! (2014)
Nativity Rocks! (2018)
The Net (1995)
Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist (2008)
Night Of The Living Dead (1990)
Norman (2017)
Not Another Teen Movie (2001)
Notting Hill (1999)
The Nutcracker (1993)
Oblivion (2013)
Office Space (1999)
Once Upon A Time In Mexico (2003)
Open Season 3 (2011)
The Patriot (2000)
The Perfect Storm (2000)
Perks Of Being A Wall Flower (2012)
Poetic Justice (1993)
Punch-Drunk Love (2002)
The Raven (2012)
Santa Claus: The Movie (1985)
Santa Who? (2000)
Say Anything (1989)
Second Best (1994)
Secret Window (2004)
The Sessions (2012)
Shanghai Knights (2003)
Shaun Of The Dead (2004)
Silent Hill (2006)
Snakes On A Plane (2006)
Snowglobe (2007)
Sommersby (1993)
Spanglish (2004)
Still Alice (2015)
Stir Crazy (1980)
The Sweetest Thing (2002)
Talk To Her (2002)
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003)
Terminator Salvation (2009)
This Means War (2010)
The Three Stooges (2011)
Tootsie (1982)
Ultraviolet (2006)
Underworld (2003)
Underworld Evolution (2006)
Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans (2009)
Underworld Awakening (2012)
You Don’t Mess With The Zohan (2008)
Nov. 2
Saw (2004)
Saw 2 (2005)
Saw 3 (2006)
Saw 4 (2007)
Saw 5 (2008)
Saw 6 (2009)
Saw 3D (2010)
Nov. 3
Dreaming Walls (2022)
Nov. 4
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War: Series Premiere (DUBBED)
All I Want For Christmas (2022)
Christmas Child (2004)
Christmas on Repeat (2022)
Funny Thing About Love (2021)
Good Neighbor (2022)
Menorah In The Middle (2022)
My Christmas Fiancé (2022)
Noelle (2007)
Passion of the Christ (2004)
Santa Games (2022)
Saving Christmas (2014)
Nov. 7
Nektronic (2018)
Nov. 8
War Dogs (2016)
Nov. 9
All Rise: Season 3A
Nov. 10
Warm Bodies (2013)
Nov. 11
Code Name Banshee (2022)
First Love (2022)
Fruitvale Station (2013)
Pil’s Adventure (2021)
Nov. 13
A Merry Christmas Wish (2022)
Catch the Fair One (2021)
Nov. 15
10.0 Earthquake (2014)
12 Pups of Christmas (2018)
2:22 (2017)
A Christmas Movie Christmas (2019)
Christmas Crush (2019)
Christmas Perfection (2018)
Every Other Holiday (2018)
Georgia Rule (2007)
Ghost Team: Unrated (2016)
Mistletoe & Menorahs (2021)
The Dinner (2017)
Nov. 16
Where is Private Dulaney?: Complete Limited Series
Johnny English Strikes Again (2018)
Nov. 17
Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 4
FX’s Fleishman is in Trouble: Series Premiere
Country Chrstmas Album (2018)
My Old School (2022)
The Spruces and the Pines (2017)
Nov. 18
An En Vogue Christmas (2014)
The Forgiven (2022)
Merry Kissmas (2015)
Nov. 20
Dual (2022)
Nov. 21
Death in the Dorms: Complete Limited Series
Nov. 22
Welcome to Chippendales: Two-Episode Series Premiere
Nov. 24
A Christmas Winter Song (2021)
A Unicorn for Christmas (2021)
Merry Kiss Cam (2022)
Nov. 25
The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 5
A Snow White Christmas (2018)
Four Cousins and a Christmas (2021)
The Immaculate Room (2022)
Wrong Place (2022)
Nov. 26
A Banquet (2021)
Alone Together (2022)
How to Please a Woman (2022)
Nov. 29
Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne: Complete Season 1
Christmas at the Drive-In (2022)
Hulu subscription: $8 and up monthly
Want even more Hulu recommendations? Check out these titles that landed on Hulu this year:
In Gilead, a theocracy consisting of much of the former United States, patriarchy rules and women are barred from owning property, making their own decisions or even reading. Elisabeth Moss stars as one of the few fertile individuals left in a totalitarian society obsessed with producing children in this adaptation of the best-selling novel by Margaret Atwood.
Season 5 of “The Handmaid’s Tale” is now streaming on Hulu.
“The Handmaid’s Tale” Seasons 5, now streaming
Nope, not the Netflix movie.
When Stefan objects in the middle of Katie’s wedding, he expects a whirlwind romance to follow. Instead, eight people wind up dead, and Stefan finds himself in the center of a murder investigation. Hulu’s genre-bending whodunnit series is now streaming.
“Wedding Season,” now streaming
Reality TV’s favorite family is back for Season 2 of their streaming-exclusive show. With Kris, Kim, Kourtney and Khloé at the executive-producing helm, “The Kardashians” provides an intimate look into the Kardashian-Jenner clan’s lives.
The new season will cover Kourtney and Travis’s wedding, Kim’s Variety interview controversy, new additions to the family and much more.
“The Kardashians” Season 2, now streaming
This “Predator” prequel takes place 300 years in the past, in the Comanche Nation. “Prey” follows Naru, a fierce, young warrior who hunts to live. When she encounters a predator who lives to hunt, Naru will do whatever it takes to protect her people.
“Prey” is the first ever feature-length film to stream with Comanche subtitles. The latest addition to the “Predator” franchise is now streaming on Hulu.
“Prey,” now streaming
“The Dropout,” tells the true story of Elizabeth Holmes and how the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire lost everything. Amanda Seyfried and Naveen Andrews star in this twisted series, out now on Hulu.
“The Dropout,” now streaming on Hulu
Bob and Linda are left reeling after a sinkhole spoils summer plans for the business. Meanwhile Louise sets off to solve a mystery with Tina and Gene in tow. This refreshingly fun summer flick is now streaming on Hulu.
“The Bob’s Burgers Movie,” now streaming
This critically acclaimed comedy series comes from the minds of Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo. “Reservation Dogs” follows a tight-knit group of indigenous teens willing to do (almost) anything to get to the dreamy faraway land of California.
“Reservation Dogs,” now streaming
Noa is just a relatable girl dealing with a relatable issue: She’s tired of the dating game and especially sick of all the apps. So, when the refreshingly charming Steve approaches her at a grocery store, the pair swiftly heads down what appears to be a rom-com road. But Steve has a few unappetizing secrets that could change everything. Starring “Normal People” actress Daisy Edgar-Jones and “Pam & Tommy” star Sebastian Stan, “Fresh” is out now on Hulu.
“Fresh,” now streaming on Hulu
Joey King stars as a damsel very much not in distress in Hulu’s anti-fairytale film. When a princess refuses to go through with her arranged marriage, bloodshed ensues. This royally entertaining action film is now streaming.
“The Princess,” now streaming
Beth is successful in her career, in love and in her life — or so it seems. But when a sudden incident causes her to reflect on her past, Beth begins to question everything about her life and happiness. “Life & Beth” is written, directed, executive-produced and headlined by comedian Amy Schumer.
“Life & Beth,” now streaming on Hulu
If you find yourself forgoing the movie theater in favor of streaming the best new movies and TV shows at home, it might be time to upgrade your TV setup. Keep reading to check out the best 4K TVs and TV accessories, as well as the best deals on TVs.
The latest edition of “The Frame” uses a matte, anti-reflection display. The 1-inch-thick screen can stream all your favorite TV shows and movies in 4K resolution, and seamlessly transition to Art Mode to display your favorite paintings and photographs.
65″ Samsung ‘The Frame’ QLED 4K TV 2022, $1,600 (reduced from $2,000)
Amazon’s in-house streaming platform is Fire TV. This 4K device comes with an Alexa voice remote, and supports Dolby Atmos Audio.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $50
For Google loyalists, the new 2022 Chromecast with Google TV can, ahem, streamline your streaming experience. Get personal recommendations based on your subscriptions, viewing history and purchase history.
2022 Chromecast with Google TV, $50
Check out all the Essentials streaming guides:
Danica Creahan is an expert on streaming for CBS Essentials. When she’s not evaluating the best new shows and movies to stream or comparing every way to watch NCAA March Madness this year, she’s probably out playing with — or shopping for — her dog.
