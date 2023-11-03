Big Eyes: A Meme Coin with Excellent Price Prediction Competing … – Tekedia

CATEGORIES

PAGES

FACEBOOK

TWITTER

GOOGLE+

RSS

CATEGORIES

PAGES

The bedrock of a successful crypto project relies on 3 major foundations: formidable community, exclusivity, and utility. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) possesses these three crucial features, which indicate that the project is on the right track.

The fan bases of Big Eyes are increasing daily, and members are already broadcasting the goodwill of the project. The increased community of Big Eyes results from the project’s several utilities.

As part of its goal of providing essential human services worldwide, the Big Eyes team contributes to several noble causes. In some ways, Big Eyes has been fulfilling this goal during its ongoing presale period.

Within this period, Big Eyes has used its platform to support several charities globally. Big Eyes has already donated to four reputable charity foundations with plans to support more.

Essentially, the core architecture of Big Eyes is hosted on the Ethereum blockchain network. Hosting the Big Eyes project on the Ethereum network is to provide users with an excellent experience as they explore its ecosystem.

Some existing blockchain projects faced technical limitations like scalability, congestion, throughput, and security lapses. Big Eyes chose the Ethereum network as its host to avoid those problems on its platform.

Additionally, all projects on the Ethereum network, including Big Eyes, enjoy more optimized services. The optimization results from the successful Ethereum merge that occurred a few weeks ago.

The Ethereum merge will ensure that Big Eyes fulfills its plan of providing users with scalable, swift, and secure operations. Big Eyes can also boast of mining activities with reduced energy consumption in its ecosystem.

The utility currency powering the Big Eyes economy is BIG, an Ethereum-based coin compliant with the ERC-20 standard. The ideal position for the BIG token is to be among the most sought-after coins in the future. Plans to accomplish this are already in motion by the Big Eyes team.



Litecoin is a non-custodial peer-to-peer crypto project that works similarly to Bitcoin. Due to its unique cryptographic algorithm, many have dubbed Litecoin as the updated version of Bitcoin. People utilize Litecoin to execute cross-border transactions, make payments, and store value.

Litecoin was launched to solve several Bitcoin shortcomings. This solution includes reducing the validation period of new blocks and upholding storage efficiency.

Litecoin aims to attract more merchants to adopt its token, LTC, for payment instead of Bitcoin BTC. There are about 66 million LTC in circulation out of the maximum 84 million coins in reserve.

Pancakeswap is a decentralized exchange running on the BNB chain network. Pancakeswap swap facilitates the efficient swapping of coins compliant with BEP-20 standards. Major competitors to Pancakeswap are SushiSwap and Uniswap, which reside on the Ethereum network.

Pancakeswap offers numerous advantages over its competitors. For instance, the platform interface requires no complex training for beginners. Pancakeswap also guarantees anonymous, fast, and cheap transactions on its exchange.

Pancakeswap includes several earning options for users’ leverage. Its native currency is CAKE, a BEP-20 token that powers the Pancakeswap economy.



The presale of the BIG token is a great opportunity for those eager to participate in the Big eyes launch. Start by downloading Metamask for PC or Trustwallet for mobile. Afterward, you should create a wallet account based on your choice. Please also ensure you safeguard your security details from intruders.

Using Coinbase, or any prominent crypto exchange, fund your new wallet with ETH or BNB before purchasing the BIG coin.

Once your wallet has been registered, you need to link it to Big Eyes’ official presale portal by visiting https://bigeyes.space/#signup in your preferred browser. Fill out the form with your details and the number of BIG tokens you want to purchase. Use the exclusive code: BIGE044 for exclusive bonuses!

When you have selected the payment token and checked the terms and conditions box, you can click buy to complete the purchasing process. By completing this step, your BIG token order is complete. At the end of the token presale period, you will receive the assets you purchased in your wallet.

Big Eyes is a special crypto project with several advantages over its peer meme token in the market that guarantees massive adoption. Buy the token now to enjoy its benefits.



For all things Big Eyes Coin (BIG), follow the links below:

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch/BIGEYES

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.





Δ





© 2023 Tekedia. All rights reserved.

Term & Privacy

© 2023 Tekedia. All rights reserved.

Term & Privacy

source