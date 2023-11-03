What's new on Disney Plus this month: 'Black Panther: Wakanda … – CBS News

Watch CBS News
By Danica Creahan
/ Essentials
“The Mandalorian” Season 3 isn’t the only thing Disney+ subscribers have to look forward to in February 2023. From the streaming premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” to new episodes of “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” Season 2, there’s something for everyone coming to Disney+ this month.
The top products in this article:
Disney+ subscription, $8 and up monthly
A Disney+ subscription starts at $8 per month, but you can also bundle the Disney streaming service with Hulu and ESPN+ starting at $13 per month.
And if you’re looking for more family-friendly recommendations, our family streaming guide is full of fun options. Here’s what’s new on Disney+ this month:
Following King T’Challa’s death, Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje band together with the help of War Dog Nakia and Everett Ross to fight for Wakanda’s future. Angela Bassett,Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o, Martin Freeman and more return in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”
This long-awaited “Black Panther” sequel is out now on Disney+.
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” now streaming on Disney+
The Proud family returns for Season 2 of their reboot louder and prouder than ever before. Now in her teens, Penny Proud is growing up while trying to handle her humorously overbearing father. Luckily her friends, Dijonay, LaCienega, Zoey and Michael are all still there for her, in their own way…
Kyla Pratt stars alongside Tommy Davidson, Paula Jai Parker, JoMarie Payton, Keke Palmer, Billy Porter and more familiar voices in this successful reboot. All episodes of “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” Season 2 is now streaming on Disney+.
“The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder,” now streaming on Disney+
Months after the events on Kamino, the Bad Batch are back and continuing their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. Season 2 sees the group cross paths with familiar foes and some new friends as they complete exciting and potentially dangerous new missions. Season 2 of “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” is now streaming on Disney+
“Star Wars: The Bad Batch,” now streaming on Disney+
Feb. 1
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Dead End Express (S1)
Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S1, S2, S3)
Puppy Dog Pals (Season 5, 3 episodes)
O Coro: Sucesso, Aqui Vou Eu (S1)
The Chorus: Success, Here I Go (Season 1 Premiere, all episodes)
The Proud Family (S2 Premiere, all episodes)
National Treasure: Edge of History (Episode 9)
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 2, Episode 6)
Feb. 3
Clan of the Meerkats
Life Below Zero (S19)
Water and Power: A California Heist
Feb. 8
7 Toughest Days (S1)
Arranged (S1)
Celebrity House Hunting (S1)
Dance Moms (S1, S2, S7)
Dance Moms: Miami (S1)
Forged in Fire: Knife or Death (S1, S2)
Forged in Fire (S4)
Ghost Hunters (S1, S2)
Hamster & Gretel (S1, 5 episodes)
History’s Greatest Mysteries (S1, S2)
Ice Road Truckers (S11)
Man vs. Child Chef Showdown (S2)
Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S1, 7 episodes)
The Owl House (S3, 1 episode)
The Proof Is Out There (S1, S2)
Rescue Cam (S1)
Storage Wars: Barry’s Best Buys (S1)
Storage Wars: Miami (S1)
Storage Wars: New York (S1, S2)
Storage Wars (S14)
Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Premiere)
National Treasure: Edge of History (Episode 10)
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (S2, Episodes 7-8)
Feb. 10
42 to 1
The Christmas Consultant
Feliz Navidad
House of Darkness
Liz & Dick
People Presents: Once Upon a Main Street
The Real MVP: The Wanda Durant Story
The Santa Con
Tommy
Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart
Turkey Hollow
Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter
Dug Days: Carl’s Date (Short) (Premiere)
Marvel Studios Legends: Ant-Man, Hank & Janet, Wasp (Premiere)
Feb. 15
Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S3)
Dian Fossey: Secrets in the Mist (S1)
Mars (S1)
Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (S1, 6 episodes)
SuperKitties (S1, 7 episodes)
Mila in the Multiverse (S1 Premiere, all episodes)
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (S2, Episode 9)
Feb. 17
Inside Airport Lost & Found
Making the Wish: Disney’s Newest Cruise Ship
Feb. 22
To Catch a Smuggler (S4)
Ultimate Airport Dubai (S1, S2, S3)
The Low Tone Club (Premiere, all episodes)
Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever (Premiere, all episodes)
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (S2, Episode 10)
Feb. 24
Blow Your Mind
Tini: The New Life of Violetta
February 8, 2023
