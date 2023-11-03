Dogecoin on the Edge of Massive Explosion! Will DOGE Price Reach $1 This Bull Run? – Coinpedia Fintech News

A passionate cryptocurrency and blockchain author qualified to cover every event in the crypto space. Researching minute occurrences and bringing new insights lie within the prime focus of my task.

Dogecoin price is heading close to rise beyond 10 cents and sustaining beyond these levels may ignite a steep uptrend ahead

Meanwhile, the token is also gaining huge momentum against Bitcoin and expected to undergo a 100% upswing soon

Dogecoin, the 9th-ranked asset, has jumped more than 10% at the moment and is heading strongly towards the crucial levels at around $0.1. Interestingly, the DOGE community appears to have activated as the trading volume has jumped over 200% to reach $1.5 billion, largely dominated by the bulls. The price is currently discovering new highs for 2023, displaying the possibility of a continued upswing ahead.

The DOGE price is in the process of breaking above the falling wedge, which is largely considered bullish. The price after a breakout may rise beyond $0.11 levels and test the crucial resistance at $0.14, slicing through the pivotal zones at $0.12. In the meantime, the DOGE price against BTC is testing some crucial zones.

As per a popular analyst, Bluntz, the DOGE/BTC price is all set to undergo a massive breakout that may ignite a 100% upswing throughout Q1 2023.

“Admittedly doge/usd looks like a hot fucking mess to my eyes but doge/btc OTOH looks gearing up for a revenge pump of probably 100% or more.

Would be negligence on my part if I did not have a bag of this,”

Dogecoin is one of the first altcoins to bounce back which is trading within crucial levels at the moment. These levels have been acting as a barrier for almost a year and holding beyond these levels could lay down a notable upswing beyond $1 as predicted by an analyst Captain Faibik.

$DOGE $1 is Programmed, Just Hold with Patience..!!

Patience will be Rewarded ✍️#Crypto #DOGE #DOGEUSDT pic.twitter.com/G9pTBx9F3w

Following the speculation of a massive upswing, Dogecoin whales became active and transferred nearly 450 million tokens for $40 million. The top 20 wallets swapped a token to an unknown wallet with a fee of 1.01 DOGE worth $0.09. Collectively. Dogecoin’s (DOGE) price is believed to maintain a notable upswing in the near future.

