AT&T to Offer Next Gen Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 – AT&T Newsroom

New and Existing Customers Get a FREE Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 or Get Up to 1,000 Off the Galaxy Z Fold4 with a Galaxy Phone Trade in – ANY Year, ANY Condition

Pre-orders Begin Aug. 10; Online & In-Store Availability Begin Aug. 26

What’s the news? Beginning Aug. 10, AT&T* is offering the next generation of the Samsung Galaxy Z series with trade-ins of existing Galaxy devices – any year, any condition. That means we’re offering the Galaxy Z Flip4 for FREE2 and the Galaxy Z Fold4 for $1,000 off the retail price3. Enjoy a free memory upgrade and Samsung case if you pre-order, too4.

You can also upgrade your health and well-being with the premium Galaxy Watch5 or Watch5 Pro smartwatches starting at $329.99 and $499.99, respectively. And if you buy one of these new smartwatches, you can get a second one for up to $430 off, making the Galaxy Watch5 free5.

“We’re the first and only carrier to consistently offer our best deals to both new and existing customers,” said Jeni Bell, senior vice president of wireless product marketing, AT&T. “We’re excited for our customers to enjoy the latest Galaxy Z Flip4, Z Fold4 and smartwatches on America’s most reliable 5G network.”

Why is this important? Our customers increasingly depend upon their devices and reliable connectivity to enhance their everyday lives. Both the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 are Samsung’s toughest foldables yet with Armor Aluminum frames and hinge covers along with exclusive Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus®+ on the Cover Screen and rear glass.

The Galaxy Z Flip4 is the ultimate tool for self-expression, with the ability to shoot hands-free video or capture full group selfies at various angles using FlexCam6, which is also optimized for popular social networks. Its compact clamshell design offers unique experiences not available on any other smartphone. Galaxy Z Flip4 comes in Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold and Blue.

The Galaxy Z Fold4 is a multitasking powerhouse, offering a new Taskbar7 layout similar to your PC and more intuitive response. The multitasking experience is complete with S Pen8 functionality, enabling on-the-go drawing and notetaking with streamlined storage inside the Standing Cover with Pen case9. Galaxy Z Fold4 comes in Greygreen, Phantom Black and Beige.

With the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 and Watch5 Pro, customers get personalized health and fitness tracking, such as cutting-edge sleep coaching and Body Composition Analysis (BIA). The features are enabled for outdoor activity and connected experiences with advanced accuracy, coaching, battery life and stylish durability.

Where can I get it? Pre-order yours now at att.com/galaxyzflip4 and att.com/galaxyzfold4 and gear up for when they become available online and in stores Aug. 26.

What about business customers? New and existing AT&T Business customers can also take advantage of the above deals. And through Aug. 25, AT&T Business customers can pre-order to purchase the Galaxy Z Flip4 256GB for $499.99 and the Galaxy Z Fold4 512GB for $1,299.99 with a two-year service commitment10. Plus – AT&T Business customers can save $150 on every new line they activate on an installment plan with an eligible AT&T Business Unlimited plan11. For more details, visit att.com/smallbusiness or, for larger customers, att.com/premier.

1 Based on nationwide GWS drive test data. GWS conducts paid drive tests for AT&T and uses the data in its analysis. AT&T 5G requires compatible plan and device. 5G not available everywhere. Go to att.com/5Gforyou for details.

2 Requires purchase on a qualifying installment plan with an eligible AT&T unlimited plan (min. $75/mo. before discounts). Limited time offer. Req’s min. $1,000 on installment plan. Well-qualified customers only. Up to $1000 off after monthly credit over term of the installment plan. Credits start w/in 3 bills. Other trade-in devices may be eligible (with min. $35 trade-in value). No credit for optional $6/mo. Next Up upgrade feature. If svc cancelled, credits stop & device balance due. For new lines, if svc. on other lines cancelled w/in 90 days credits stop. $30 Activ./Upgrade, add’l fees, taxes & other charges, & restr’s apply. See att.com for more details.

3 Requires purchase on a qualifying installment plan with an eligible AT&T unlimited plan (min. $75/mo. before discounts). Limited time offer. Req’s min. $1,800 on installment plan. Well-qualified customers only. Up to $1000 off after monthly credit over term of the installment plan. Credits start w/in 3 bills. Other trade-in devices may be eligible (with min. $35 trade-in value). No credit for optional $6/mo. Next Up upgrade feature. If svc cancelled, credits stop & device balance due. For new lines, if svc. on other lines cancelled w/in 90 days credits stop. $30 Activ./Upgrade, add’l fees, taxes & other charges, & restr’s apply. See att.com or more details.

4 Effective 8/10/2022 – 8/25/2022, Customers preordering the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 will be eligible to receive the 256GB variant at the same prices as the 128GB variant when purchasing on an installment plan or purchasing at full retail cost. PLUS, customers who preorder the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 512GB will qualify to get the same price as the 256GB option.

5 Must buy both on qualifying installment plan. Wireless svc is add’l & req’d on all devices (min $10/mo. per watch). Limited time offer. Req’s new line & min. $329.99 for Watch5 ($499.99 for Watch5 Pro) per device on qualifying installment plan. Well-qualified customers only. Get elig. Galaxy Watch5 for $0/mo. after monthly credits over term of the installment plan (starts w/in 3 bills). Other elig. plans may be available. If svc cancelled, device balance due. If svc. on other line is cancelled w/in 90 days, credit stops. $30 Activ./Upgrade, add’l fees, taxes, & restr’s apply. See att.com for offer details.

6 FlexCam refers to camera experience using Flex mode. Flex mode supported at angles between 75° and 115°.

7 Taskbar feature supported on the main screen only.

8 S Pen sold separately. Only Z Fold4 Main Screen has S Pen capability. Compatible only with the S Pen Fold Edition and S Pen Pro. All other S Pens or stylus pens not designed for Z Fold4(including those by other manufacturers) may damage the screen.

9 S Pen Fold Edition is included in the Standing Cover with Pen case. Accessories sold separately.

10 Available to qualified business customers. Wireless service is required and is extra. $45 Upgrade, early termination fee, other fees, taxes, charges & restr’s apply. See att.com/smallbusiness or att.com/premier for details.

11 Wireless is min. $85/mo. before discounts. Limited time offer. Avail. only to qual. business customers. Limit 5 lines per online order. Req’s new line(s). Up to $150 in bill credits (per line) applied over term of the installment plan; starts w/in 3 bills. If svc cancelled, credits stop. Fees, taxes, charges, & restr’s apply. See att.com/smallbusiness or att.com/premier for details.

*About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

