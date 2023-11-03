Ethereum price prints 'death cross' after losing 13% versus Bitcoin … – Cointelegraph

ETH price is in danger of declining another 20% against Bitcoin by March, according to a mix of technical and fundamental indicators.

Ethereum’s native token, Ether (ETH), has printed a death cross technical pattern versus Bitcoin (BTC) for the first time since May, suggesting more pain ahead for ETH/BTC in the coming weeks.

A death cross appears when an asset’s short-term 50-day moving average moves below its long-term 200-day moving average. Such a chart pattern was seen in December 2007, ahead of the global economic crisis.

Similarly, the ETH/BTC’s previous death cross, in May, preceded an approximately 27.5% price correction, dropping in part as investors reduced exposure to altcoins and sought safety in Bitcoin amid the Terra collapse.

The latest ETH/BTC death cross could lead to a similar short-term sell-off, primarily due to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission’s crackdown on crypto staking services. Staking is a key feature of many blockchains, including Ethereum.

Meanwhile, capital flows to and from Bitcoin and Ethereum-based funds also reveal BTC gaining the upper hand. Interestingly, Bitcoin-based investment funds have attracted $183 million in 2023 compared to Ethereum’s $15 million, according to CoinShares’ latest weekly report.

The next potential targets to watch for ETH/BTC are best visible on the weekly chart.

Namely, the 0.067-0.065 BTC area, which has served as a strong support level in recent history. A successful rebound here could have ETH price rebound toward its multi-month descending trendline resistance (black) near 0.075 BTC.

Conversely, a decisive break below the 0.067-0.065 BTC range could have ETH enter an extended selloff toward the 200-week exponential moving average (200-week EMA; the blue wave) near 0.055 BTC, down about 20% from current price levels.

Notably, the 200-week EMA served as a bottom to the November 2021-June 2022 bear cycle.

This article does not contain investment advice or recommendations. Every investment and trading move involves risk, and readers should conduct their own research when making a decision.

