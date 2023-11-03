Garena Free Fire Advance Server registration details, download link, features, website, and more – Sportskeeda

Players are keenly waiting for the arrival of Free Fire’s OB33 version update, as it is expected to bring tons of new features to the game. Before the patch update, Garena launched the OB33 Advance Server to tease the upcoming content.

The Advance Server is still online, having started the previous week. The public test phase is culminating tomorrow, i.e., 17 March, and the content will make its way into the game after the official launch date of the patch update.

Note: The upcoming update will roll out for Free Fire MAX and the original title.

Advance Server has an official website, which Garena updates before every patch update. Players can click here to visit the official Advance Server website.

Each Free Fire Advance Server stays online for a week, and the current one is no different. The OB33 Advance Server started on 10 March and ends on 17 March.

Players can access the Advance Server only after receiving the Activation Code, which they can receive after registering for it. Users can follow the steps below to register for this program:

Step 1: Open the official website by using the link given above.

Step 2: Register using Facebook or Google account by tapping on their desired option.

Step 3: Fill in the name, e-mail ID, and active mobile/contact number, and tap Confirm.

Step 4: The registration is complete, and the download link will be visible on the webpage. Hence, gamers can download the Advance Server APK.

The Activation Code will become visible on the same page after the developers’ approval. Players can copy the same to access the Advance Server.

The new patch update brings plenty of new optimizations and additions. The Advance Server features plenty of them, which includes the following:

There hasn’t been any official announcement regarding the release date, but the update will most likely roll out around 23 and 24 March. Readers can click here to read news from Sportskeeda’s Free Fire section.

