Feds: Saline man met girl, 14, playing Roblox online game and sexually assaulted her – FOX 2 Detroit

According to court documents, 21-year-old Danil Baker of Saline, Michigan, pretended to be a 17-year-old and knew full well the victim was only 14.

Cyber experts say a child predator knows where the kids are – and that’s what allegedly happened to a 14-year-old girl from Ohio.

A suspect from Metro Detroit found her in an online game and took advantage of the opportunity. The victim was found crying alone in the bathroom of a Kroger.

She was allegedly picked up from her school in Ohio and driven to Westland by a 21-year-old who coerced her to perform sex acts on him. And according to the FBI, the suspect found her on an online video game called Roblox.

It is a game geared towards kids, and cyber experts say the predators out there know where to find their victims.

"It’s a tactic that scammers and groomers will do," said David Derigiotis, Embroker. "They will build trust with the child and get them to reveal information and get that comfort level with them."

Baker then convinced the victim to give him her phone number and started texting, and allegedly convincing the girl to share nude images.

"Everybody in general are more accessible than ever before," Derigiotis said. "Everybody walking around with a smartphone, the use of communication apps, social media, online gaming."

Then on December 9, 2022, FBI agents claim the suspect picked her up from school and took her to a park. Baker then searches unsuccessfully for a hotel. He then allegedly sexually assaulted her before leaving her at a Kroger.

The same suspect, is out on bond with a separate criminal case still pending in Washtenaw County the victim according to the FBI, was also 14.

Experts say this should alert other parents of just who is out there.

"It starts with having a conversation in the home," Derigiotis said. "Letting children know the dangers that exist online, that people are not who they appear to be."

He offers some simple tips to prevent being an easy target.

"It’s locking down what they are doing online as well," he said. "Not communicating, not accepting friend requests from people they do not know."

And it goes beyond gaming. The tech moves fast and so do those look to do children harm.

"You have other social media like Snapchat that can reveal your real-time location data," he said. "Make sure you restrict that – not sharing that information will go a long way in cutting off access to the child."

If Baker is found guilty he could spend between 10 to 20 years in federal prison.

Screenshot of the game online Roblox.





